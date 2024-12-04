Ryan Seacrest Foundation Selects Nicklaus Children's Hospital for its Newest Seacrest Studio

Opening its doors in late 2025, Seacrest Studios at Nicklaus Children's Hospital will be located on the ground floor of the hospital's Advanced Pediatric Care Pavilion, home to its critical care and specialized inpatient units. Located next to the hospital's Children's Experiences activity center, the studio and its programming will nicely complement the daily activities created to enhance the patient experience during their hospital visit. RSF hopes to contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families during their stay, as well as uplift the spirits of the clinical and administrative staff at the hospital.

"It is such an honor to expand our reach to South Florida and welcome Nicklaus Children's Hospital to the Seacrest Studios Family," said Ryan Seacrest Founder & Chairman, Ryan Seacrest Foundation. "Miami has brought me such joy over the years, and I am proud to return the favor and spread the joy and creative power of broadcast media to Nicklaus Children's Hospital."

Whether physically in the studio or in one of the hospital's inpatient suites watching from in-room TV screens, Seacrest Studios will provide a wide variety of programming to patients through a closed-circuit network. Patients will have the chance to be their own version of a media professional with the opportunity to host their own radio and television shows, watch live musical performances, play games, and even interview celebrity guests who visit. The studio will be encased in glass, allowing patients and visitors to view the daily programming happening inside.

"Providing enriching experiences like Seacrest Studios to our pediatric patients combined with expert care and an elevated level of service is what makes us the hospital where your child matters most™," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "We are incredibly grateful to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation for choosing Nicklaus Children's and helping us create a space for children and families to play and creatively express themselves while being treated at the hospital."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children and has earned top national rankings for exceptional care in five pediatric specialties, according to US News & World Report 2024-25 Best Children's Hospitals. Providing care to more than half of children in Miami, Nicklaus Children's has been ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals by US News for 16 consecutive years.

RSF has opened 14 other Seacrest Studios across the country in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., Memphis, Queens and Salt Lake City.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. The only hospital "where your child matters most™," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year. Our 307-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando, Washington D.C., Memphis, Queens and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org

