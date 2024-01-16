RyanshTech Awarded Prime Contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Operations Support (OS) Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) to Enhance Communications and Correspondence

News provided by

Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

16 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech), is proud to announce an award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide mission-critical administrative and technical communications, correspondence and engagement support through strategy, campaign development, and execution for the Operations Support (OS) Intelligence and Analysis' (I&A) divisions at TSA headquarters in Springfield, VA, and the satellite offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Annapolis Junction, MD.

RyanshTech provides agency leadership with a comprehensive blueprint for formulating and implementing strategic communications, information change management, stakeholder assessments, and content creation for documents and websites.

Pooja Behl, RyanshTech CEO, remarked, "Our team is committed to providing stellar customer service, poised to deliver and build upon our robust foundation of process improvement. We look forward to delivering outstanding support for strategic communications, critical employee engagement, and further elevating TSA I&A's operational excellence."

Our team will deliver engaging and informative content complemented by cutting-edge Microsoft SharePoint services with precision and excellence in support of accurate and timely communication of TSA's mission and goals. Gretchen Barlow, RyanshTech COO, looks forward to actively steering the organization towards sustained success and growth, "Guided by innovation and propelled by strategic vision, RyanshTech is steadfast in transforming challenges into opportunities and embracing change as the catalyst for continuous advancement."

Since 2019, RyanshTech has established a notable presence in Security, Defense, and Intelligence. This recognition serves to enhance RyanshTech's impact within the U.S Department of Homeland Security in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs.

About TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protects the Nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce and will continuously set the standard for excellence in transportation security through its people, processes, and technology.

About Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

Established in 2011, Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) is an SBA Certified 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business dedicated to expertly serving our customers. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, we are a performance-based organization, whose philosophy is fostered through a trusted partnership with clients. RyanshTech is CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 and supports federal and commercial clients. Federal clients include the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). For more information, please contact us at 703-595-5506 or at [email protected].

Follow us:
Facebook
LinkedIn 
Instagram

 

SOURCE Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.