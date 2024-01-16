RyanshTech Awarded Prime Contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Operations Support (OS) Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) to Enhance Communications and Correspondence

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) , is proud to announce an award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide mission-critical administrative and technical communications, correspondence and engagement support through strategy, campaign development, and execution for the Operations Support (OS) Intelligence and Analysis' (I&A) divisions at TSA headquarters in Springfield, VA, and the satellite offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Annapolis Junction, MD.

RyanshTech provides agency leadership with a comprehensive blueprint for formulating and implementing strategic communications, information change management, stakeholder assessments, and content creation for documents and websites.

Pooja Behl, RyanshTech CEO, remarked, "Our team is committed to providing stellar customer service, poised to deliver and build upon our robust foundation of process improvement. We look forward to delivering outstanding support for strategic communications, critical employee engagement, and further elevating TSA I&A's operational excellence."

Our team will deliver engaging and informative content complemented by cutting-edge Microsoft SharePoint services with precision and excellence in support of accurate and timely communication of TSA's mission and goals. Gretchen Barlow, RyanshTech COO, looks forward to actively steering the organization towards sustained success and growth, "Guided by innovation and propelled by strategic vision, RyanshTech is steadfast in transforming challenges into opportunities and embracing change as the catalyst for continuous advancement."

Since 2019, RyanshTech has established a notable presence in Security, Defense, and Intelligence. This recognition serves to enhance RyanshTech's impact within the U.S Department of Homeland Security in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs.

About TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protects the Nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce and will continuously set the standard for excellence in transportation security through its people, processes, and technology.

About Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

Established in 2011, Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) is an SBA Certified 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business dedicated to expertly serving our customers. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, we are a performance-based organization, whose philosophy is fostered through a trusted partnership with clients. RyanshTech is CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 and supports federal and commercial clients. Federal clients include the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). For more information, please contact us at 703-595-5506 or at [email protected].

