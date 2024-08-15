RYFF AND EXTREME INTERNATIONAL JOIN FORCES TO OFFER IN-SCENE ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES IN LEADING ACTION SPORTS CONTENT

Video content from EXTREME's hugely popular social media and FAST channels will be available for brands to select through Ryff's Spheera™ marketplace starting this month. With a global social media following of almost 20 million fans, 300 million views per month and an audience of male/female (70/30) viewers aged 18-34, the Ryff partnership with EXTREME provides brands with a wide selection of programming across highly sought-after demographics.

"EXTREME is delivering exactly the kind of highly engaging content our brand customers are asking for–high-octane entertainment that draws millions of viewers," states Mar Duermeijer, Chief Content Officer for Ryff. "We're excited to add it to our platform and look forward to introducing our clients to the wealth of content EXTREME offers and the audiences it addresses."

Ryff allows studios and producers to easily monetize their content by allowing brands to identify virtual placement opportunities through its platform. Ryff's AI-powered Scene Intelligence™ and brand safety solutions ensure that opportunities comply with the needs of both the brand and content owner, protecting all parties, and accelerating time to air.

"Our video content, ranging from extreme and adventure sports to technology, travel, and environmental subjects, is hugely popular with our ever-expanding network of followers," states Mark Dodd, Managing Director of Media Network for EXTREME. "With Ryff's technology, brands can now pick the perfect locations for their product or service in content that aligns seamlessly with their campaign goals."

EXTREME's content library, spans four media networks:

UNREEL feeds on the growing hunger for action sports and adventure travel, reaching 16+ million fans and 2.6+ billion views from its own online community spanning Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, ambassadors, collaborations, and more. UNREEL allows EXTREME to promote partners through sponsorships and branded content while providing invaluable insights into the action sports and adventure travel mindset. Auto Allstars, a continuously evolving automotive lifestyle channel reaches a community of 3.3+ million fans where cars aren't the only stars. The content is progressively becoming more focused on technology, electric vehicles, destinations, and human stories, like inventors, drivers, and riders. EXTREME HANGOUT shares exclusive talks with 500+ of the world's most inspiring and passionate changemakers and environmentalists, hosting 1,000+ speakers from 140 countries and 30,000 visitors. NextUp Live Comedy is the only digital window into the raucous UK comedy scene. Ranking among the top channels on Virgin Media's 02's Fast network¹, the channel has achieved an impressive average viewing time of 112 minutes, offering over 150 comedy shows from famous and rising star comedians across the UK.

For more information about the Ryff and EXTREME partnership, or how brands can get involved, please visit Ryff.com.

NOTES TO THE EDITOR:

¹ Virgin Media's reporting from August 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024.

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

About EXTREME International

EXTREME is a purpose driven company with a unique brand and community that lives at the intersection of adventure sports and entertainment. Our Vision is to drive positive change through extreme and adventure sports.

EXTREME media Networks, not only operates its own network of channels but earlier this year, launched its channel management service; offering content owners a swift entry into the expanding FAST channel environment, with the option of integrating clients' social media activities and promotion campaigns within its newly formed social media management services, which runs alongside its channel management business.

