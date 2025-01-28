Ryght AI and Cancer Research SA (CRSA) Partner to Enhance Cancer Clinical Trials in South Australia

CRSA Joins Ryght Research Network to Accelerate Access to Novel Cancer Therapies

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght AI, a leading provider of real-time generative AI solutions for the clinical research industry, and Cancer Research South Australia (CRSA), a premier cancer care provider, have announced a strategic partnership to advance cancer clinical trials in South Australia. Through this collaboration, CRSA will join the Ryght Research Network, leveraging Ryght AI's cutting-edge technology to optimize and accelerate clinical trials for people with cancer.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in improving access to novel cancer therapies for patients in South Australia. By integrating Ryght AI's cutting-edge AI-powered solutions with CRSA's expertise in cancer care and clinical trials, the partnership aims to streamline clinical trial processes, minimize administrative challenges, and connect South Australia with novel therapies from Ryght's network of trial sponsors and CROs. This effort is focused on delivering life-saving treatments to patients more efficiently and effectively.

Simon Arkell, CEO of Ryght AI, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to welcome CRSA to the Ryght Research Network. Their commitment to providing state-of-the-art cancer care aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize clinical trials. By leveraging our AI technology, we aim to help CRSA accelerate patient access to novel cancer therapies and further establish clinical trials as the gold standard choice for cancer treatment."

A/Prof. Rohit Joshi, Director and Medical Oncologist at CRSA, emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership: "At CRSA, our mission is to provide compassionate, advanced cancer care. Partnering with Ryght AI marks a significant milestone in expanding access to innovative clinical trials. By incorporating Ryght's AI-driven solutions into our workflows, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, elevate patient care, and ultimately achieve better outcomes for cancer patients throughout South Australia."

The Ryght Research Network, now including CRSA, will utilize advanced generative AI capabilities to provide real-time insights, enabling research sites to make informed, data-driven decisions while ensuring robust data security. By automating key processes such as AI-powered study selection, feasibility assessments, site selection and activation, and patient referrals, the partnership aims to transform traditional trial workflows, streamline trial management and accelerating patient enrollment.

Ryght will implement its AI-driven site technology at CRSA, seamlessly integrating it with their existing RealTime Clinical Trial Management systems and Xestro Electronic Medical Records.

Ryght AI, the real-time clinical trials company, is a privately held healthcare technology company providing next-generation safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the clinical research industry. Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform and customized research applications streamline clinical trials, accelerate workflows, and provide real-time communication for trial sites, sponsors, and CROs. Ryght's base applications are free of charge to research sites globally.

Cancer Research South Australia (CRSA) is a leading provider of state-of-the-art cancer care in South Australia. CRSA works alongside specialist oncologist, cancer surgeons, radiation oncologists, and all major medical specialties to ensure each patient's cancer care is optimized, individualized, and of the highest standard. CRSA is committed to improving access for patients to novel cancer therapies through clinical trials, which have been demonstrated internationally to be the gold standard choice of treatment for people diagnosed with cancer.

