Ryght and Lucem Health partner to advance disease detection and treatment with AI technology

News provided by

Ryght

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, an innovator in generative AI (GenAI) technology for life science companies, today announced a partnership with Lucem Health to deploy applications that incorporate Ryght's GenAI capabilities into the Lucem Health platform. The collaboration aims to enable Lucem Health to add GenAI to its AI SolutionOps platform and use it to enhance the company's early disease detection and treatment acceleration solutions.

Lucem Health and Ryght will leverage specialized access to Ryght's advanced GenAI technology, which utilizes various large language models (LLMs) fine-tuned for the sector. The technology will enable Lucem Health to develop new insights from longitudinal patient records, including a more robust understanding of the journeys and experiences of patients living with diseases.

"Lucem Health is a leader in delivering early disease detection and treatment acceleration solutions to healthcare providers, and we are looking forward to our collaboration," said Simon Arkell, CEO of Ryght. "Lucem Health's AI SolutionOps platform already provides a robust set of capabilities to bring the power of clinical AI from the bench to the bedside. We look forward to helping the Lucem Health team enhance its platform and solutions by incorporating our innovative copilots and applications. The collaboration between Lucem Health and Ryght will deliver significant benefits, such as improved patient outcomes, reduced costs, enhanced quality of care, and increased patient satisfaction."

"We are excited to partner with Ryght and leverage their GenAI platform and expertise," said Sean Cassidy, CEO of Lucem Health. "Ryght's cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our vision of using the power and potential of AI to transform healthcare data into novel, actionable insights that help clinicians practice more proactive care that delivers better patient outcomes."

RSVP for Ryght's upcoming LinkedIn Live discussion on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to learn more about how GenAI is reshaping the landscape of clinical development. Interested individuals can request access to a free version of Ryght currently available in beta at www.ryght.ai.

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately held healthcare technology company based in Laguna Beach, California that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma industry. The Ryght platform leverages and optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma discovery, clinical, and commercial teams. The platform enables healthcare and life sciences professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ryght.ai. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Lucem Health:

Lucem Health helps healthcare providers accelerate disease detection and treatment using practical, responsible AI—so they can improve patients' lives and increase the clinical and financial yield from today's scarce care delivery resources. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

Media Contacts:

For Ryght:

Brian Dranka
VP, Product & Marketing
[email protected]

For Lucem Health:

Oscar Eclov-Reher
Director, Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Ryght

Also from this source

Avance Clinical and Ryght Partner to Bring Novel GenAI Technologies to Clinical Research Networks

Avance Clinical and Ryght Partner to Bring Novel GenAI Technologies to Clinical Research Networks

Ryght, an innovator in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology for the life science industry, today announced a strategic partnership...
Ryght introduces a secure GenAI platform built for life science companies

Ryght introduces a secure GenAI platform built for life science companies

Ryght, an innovator in generative AI (GenAI) technology for life science companies, today announced the launch of their namesake platform, Ryght....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.