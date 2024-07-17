Ryght Joins Prestigious CancerX Program to Accelerate Innovation in Cancer Research

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a leading enterprise generative AI (GenAI) technology company dedicated to improving clinical research, proudly announces its new partnership with CancerX, a public-private partnership aimed at boosting innovation in the fight against cancer.

CancerX, launched in February 2023 as part of the White House's reinvigorated Cancer Moonshot, is a public-private partnership co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). As a CancerX member, Ryght joins other leaders in oncology and digital health to set priorities and practices aimed at harnessing the full power of innovation to combat cancer.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CancerX and contribute to this monumental effort," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Strategy at Ryght. "Our mission at Ryght is to empower the clinical trials industry with cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance research and operations to improve clinical outcomes. By collaborating with CancerX, we can accelerate the adoption of AI-driven innovations that drive clinical research and make a positive impact on the way cancer care is delivered for all patients everywhere."

Ryght is a secure, world-class generative AI software platform featuring industry-leading copilots and applications designed for clinical research sites and trial sponsors. These copilots help sites, sponsors, and CROs operate more efficiently, increase revenue, reduce costs, and uncover new opportunities. Ryght's vision is to create a global network of AI-enabled partners, utilizing AI as the underlying fabric to connect systems and enhance collaboration.

CancerX establishes best practices, builds capacity, and demonstrates the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey. By integrating Ryght's advanced GenAI solutions into this work, CancerX aims to further enhance these initiatives, ultimately improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

"CancerX is the home for collaborators to harness the collective power of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to welcome Ryght to work with us as we achieve the ambitious goals of the Cancer Moonshot," said Doug Mirsky, Vice President, DiMe. "Together we are establishing best practices, building capacity, and demonstrating the impact of digital innovation to improve the lives of every person on a cancer journey."

About CancerX

Announced by the White House Cancer Moonshot in February, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) , alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to reduce the burden of cancer for everyone. To learn more or participate in CancerX's pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts, Accelerator cohort, or demonstration projects, sign up today.

About Ryght

Ryght is a privately held healthcare technology company based in California, USA, that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the clinical research industry. The Ryght platform securely leverages and optimizes multiple industry specific copilots and AI applications across multiple large language models (LLMs) with its unique orchestration platform that ingests real-time data streams and makes actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma discovery, clinical, and commercial teams. The platform enables healthcare professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry. To learn more about Ryght's generative AI solutions or discuss collaboration opportunities, please email [email protected] or contact us .

