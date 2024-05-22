Ryght Welcomes Dr. Chadi Nabhan as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Strategy

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a leading healthcare technology company, announced today the appointment of physician and author, Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, as its new Chief Medical Officer and Head of Strategy. Dr. Nabhan, a distinguished figure in the medical community with over two decades of executive leadership and groundbreaking research experience, will spearhead Ryght's strategic initiatives, enhancing the company's mission to improve clinical trials with the use of GenAI technology.

Dr. Nabhan joins Ryght after a notable tenure as Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Precision Oncology Alliance at Caris Life Sciences, where he was instrumental in expanding one of the largest research networks in the nation. His extensive background also includes roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Aptitude Health and Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Nabhan to Ryght," said Simon Arkell, Co-founder and CEO of Ryght. "His unparalleled expertise in medical strategy and oncology, coupled with his proven leadership in clinical and operational excellence, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our stakeholders."

Dr. Nabhan's career is marked by significant achievements, including his time as an Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of the Clinical Cancer Center at the the University of Chicago, as well as his leadership roles at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in the ChicagoLand area. He is board-certified in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology, licensed in five states, and holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from the Loyola University Quinlan School of Business.

An accomplished author and speaker, Dr. Nabhan has contributed to over 300 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, and book chapters to the medical field. He also hosts two popular podcasts: "Healthcare Unfiltered" and "The HemOnc Pulse." In addition, he is the author of, "TOXIC EXPOSURE," which was released in 2023, and his upcoming book, "The Cancer Journey," is set to release in the Fall of 2024.

"I am thrilled to be part of this innovative team working on cutting-edge technology with the ultimate goal of helping all patients affected by any disease or ailment," said Dr. Nabhan. "Leveraging generative AI in clinical research stands to accelerate the process, improve efficiency, increase accuracy, and provide unprecedented value to all stakeholders."

Dr. Nabhan's addition to the Ryght team underscores the company's commitment to pioneering new solutions that leverage generative AI for healthcare and life sciences. His expertise will be pivotal in driving forward the company's strategic goals to accelerate efficient research.

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately held healthcare technology company with the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Ryght's customized solutions streamline clinical trials and accelerate workflows for trial sites, sponsors, and life science professionals.

