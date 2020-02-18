Rymax Announces Exclusive Partnership With Swarovski In Premium Incentive Industry

PINE BROOK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rymax, the leading loyalty marketing and rewards provider to Corporate America, is pleased to announce it has elevated its relationship with longtime brand partner Swarovski, to now serve as the exclusive provider for the Swarovski Signature Collection (Signature Blue Box Products).

Celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year, Swarovski designs and manufactures the world's highest quality crystal and maintains a commitment to excellence in all its products. A celebrated partner of Rymax since 2009, Swarovski pieces have been available to Rymax clients and customers through loyalty and incentive programs, corporate gifting initiatives and player loyalty events and R-SITE shopping sprees.

With this new exclusive partnership, Rymax will be the sole resource for all Swarovski Signature Blue Box Products in the United States within the Special Markets industry. This collection is comprised of jewelry, watches, fashion accessories, crystal creations, stationery, home décor, and corporate awards.

"Swarovski is globally embraced and respected as one of the most desired gifting brands today," says Jessica Brown, Vice President of Luxury Purchasing at Rymax. "Having worked closely with the Swarovski team for many years, we admire their dedication to delivering excellence, a quality that mirrors our own expectations. Rymax is proud to align itself with such an iconic, fashion-forward brand."

Juan Pablo Velez, Director Corporate Gifts of North America, elaborated, "Rymax is very well respected within the loyalty incentive and rewards channels in the US. Their top brand positioning, luxury brand experience, long-standing and trusted distribution channels and strong marketing expertise are some of the reasons we value them as a partner and are excited about the evolution of our business partnership."

Rymax is pleased to service the Premium and Incentive Channel exclusively for Swarovski Signature Blue Box Products.

About Rymax

Headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ, Rymax has revolutionized the Incentive Industry making it simple, effective and most importantly, rewarding. As the largest national manufacturer's representative in the incentive industry, Rymax provides clients with a dedicated team, technological resources and aspirational merchandise from top brands across all categories. For more information, please visit www.rymaxinc.com or call 800-379-8073.

About Swarovski

Swarovski creates a more sparkling world and delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, genuine gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, finished products such as jewelry and accessories, as well as interior design and lighting solutions. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 3,000 stores in around 170 countries, more than 29,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.7 billion euros in 2018. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros and employed more than 34,500 people. In 2019, Swarovski UK Limited received a Royal Warrant as manufacturer and supplier of crystals to HRH Queen Elizabeth II. A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage, and is embedded today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda. In addition, the global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 500,000 children on the world's greatest rivers. The Swarovski Foundation was set up in 2013 to honor the philanthropic spirit of company founder Daniel Swarovski and works to support culture and creativity, promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact. www.swarovskigroup.com

SOURCE Rymax

