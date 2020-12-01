RYU Apparel Inc. Announces Apparel Industry Veteran Chris White as Western Canada Sales Manager

Wholesale Strategy Commences With Western Canada Channel Build Out

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to welcome Chris White as Sales Manager for the Western Canada region.

Chris White is a 20-year sales veteran of the action culture and lifestyle apparel industries, with a core focus on top tier global apparel brands. Throughout his professional, consumer-focused career, Mr. White has worked with companies including Fox Racing, Converse, DC Shoes, Dickies, Burton Snowboards, Skull Candy, and Vissla.

Through his agency, Heavy Weight Sales, Mr. White will operate as an independent sales agent, introducing and scaling RYU's best-in-class apparel to sport stores, skateboard and lifestyle shops in the markets of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Mr. White will commence sales operations immediately.

Said Chris White, "I truly embrace the opportunity to contribute to the success of a Canadian brand with such a positive message, supported by exceptional product. Joining the team at RYU is a natural complement to my lifestyle and I am excited for what the future holds."

"I welcome Chris to our team," said RYU CEO Cesare Fazari. "His connection and commitment to action sports culture and premium quality apparel is a tremendous fit with RYU. We're excited to officially move forward with our wholesale roll out in the great provinces of Western Canada."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, PINK: RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements the renewal of the RYU brand, sales in Western Canada, store growth or revenue increases through Mr. Whites addition to the team. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions, including conditions arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; (ii) an inability to renew the RYU brand, implement strategic objectives and regain profitability; (iii) failing to meet target revenue projections as anticipated; (iv) failing to enter into the anticipated consulting arrangement and (v) the inability to complete the planned re-opening of the its store or the piloting of the "RYU Studio" concept. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

