RYU Apparel Inc. CEO Updates on Branding & Clothing Placement in Branded Entertainment Inc. New Flagship Series "The Count"

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to share an update from CEO Cesare Fazari on the branding and clothing placement in Branded Entertainment Inc's (BEI) new flagship series "The Count."

Dear Shareholders,

A key component of our growth strategy at RYU is to look for innovative and novel branding and marketing partnerships. This plan of action incorporates our partnership with François De Gaspé Beaubien and Zoom Media, Canada Skateboard and the inaugural Olympic team as well as our compelling new activation with BEI's new flagship series "The Count".

I wanted to take a moment and personally expand on our partnership with (BEI) and Academy Award winning Producer Jonathan Sanger. Firstly, Mr. Sanger is the CEO of BEI and his storied career, includes the production of 50 films, namely The Elephant Man, Without Limits, Vanilla Sky and Mission Impossible 2. In partnership with Tom Cruise, Mr. Sanger also served as the President of Mr. Cruise's production company, Cruise/Wagner.

Partnering RYU with Mr. Sanger's "The Count" aligns us with an incredible host of potential marketing affiliates and platform partners including, but not limited to, FITE TV, Triller, OF, PokerStars, FanDuel/DraftKings, 888poker, OMG Cannabis and more.

Our blueprint for this partnership is to follow successful examples of brand integration in film and television such as Avion Tequila in HBO's hit series Entourage and BMW in Sanger's Mission Impossible. Research shows that when done properly, product or brand integration has a greater impact on brand awareness, brand recall, and purchase intent than traditional TV commercials.

We will be working with Mr. Sanger to organically weave RYU's clothing into no less than five of the first ten episodes of season one of "The Count." To elevate this product integration from awareness to the actual purchase of product directly through viewership of the show, not only will viewers be able to purchase RYU clothing directly after watching "The Count" but RYU will also be participating in ongoing social media collaborations with the stars of the show as well as its social media influencers, who will be able to act as affiliates and or brand ambassadors continuing to sell RYU products.

The star power for the "The Count" already includes:

Armand Assante

Mike Tyson

Kevin Pollak

Ernie Hudson

Olek Krupa

Tom Sizemore

Willie Garson

Mekhi Phifer

Robert Iler

Mars Callahan

Kassem Gharaibeh

Joe Perrino

Gerry Bednob

Brande Roderick

Roy Jones Jr.

Glenn Plummer

and Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu is the 2nd largest live poker tournament winner of all time, with $16mm in lifetime winnings and has been a shareholder of, and the face of, PokerStars.com since 2007. He has also been inducted into the poker Hall of Fame and was recently voted Poker Player of the Decade.

Our team at RYU immediately saw how BEI and Mr. Sanger's unique approach to film and television production, incorporating brand partners directly into the story-telling process of the films and television shows they produce, would be a second-to-none brand and product placement opportunity for RYU.

Further, BEI is leading the charge toward the decentralization of the distribution of content, allowing multiple platforms the ability to distribute BEI content directly to their built-in user bases.

I personally share Mr. Sanger's prediction that the decentralization of the distribution of content is the future. "This will allow our flagship show, The Count, to be distributed through many different platforms at the same time, accessible to hundreds of millions of potential viewers", Sanger says.

We took the first exciting step this past weekend. Through this marketing and branding arrangement, RYU and its clothing were featured in "The Count", as it premiered on www.fite.tv, Triller, and OF on November 28th, 2020 in connection with the mega-fight between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

