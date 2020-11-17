RYU Apparel Inc. Partners with Media Proprietor François de Gaspé Beaubien and Zoom Media for Holiday Campaign

New campaign connects RYU with 3 million active lifestyle consumers in the Generation Active community.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, announced a partnership to launch a North American wide campaign for Generation Active with Zoom Media and François de Gaspé Beaubien.

Utilizing Zoom Media's powerful platforms which include GymTV in 5,150 health clubs, mobile, email, and social media, RYU will be connecting with 3 million members of Generation Active, a community of people living active lifestyles and that seek out advice, motivation, and positivity.

This nationwide campaign coincides with the launch of RYU's best-selling Ethos Collection and the upcoming holiday shopping season. The campaign will focus on introducing RYU's performance apparel to Generation Active while helping power athletes and active lifestyles through original and inspirational content around fitness, wellness, and fashion.

"We at Zoom Media are thrilled to be partnering up with the team at RYU. RYU is all about respecting ourselves, our environment, and others. They enable human performance and seek to engage the fitness enthusiast," says François de Gaspé Beaubien. "RYU's objective is to create the most comfortable and technically advanced training gear in the world. Their apparel is best in class for facilitating the athlete within each of us and we are honored to bring RYU's excellence to our Generation Active audience."

This new partnership comes alongside the strategic advisership of media authority François de Gaspé Beaubien. François will act as an adviser to RYU and CEO Cesare Fazari on the company's media and marketing activities, including its newly formed partnership with Canada Skateboard and beyond. In 2003, François acquired Zoom Media, an indoor advertising company. Since becoming CEO, the company has experienced tremendous growth, digitally entertaining and educating over 35 million fitness members across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"Our entire team is not only thrilled to be launching this timely and multi-faceted campaign with Zoom Media but to work with François on all our activations," shared RYU's CEO Cesare Fazari. "His acumen, industry connections, and commitment to our brand will be an incredible benefit to our customers, our company as well as our shareholders."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance, and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Zoom Media

Zoom Media Corp. ("Zoom Media") owns and operates GymTV, the largest gym-based video entertainment network subscribed to by 5,150 health clubs across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Measured by the Kantar Group, Zoom Media's GymTV network runs on 25,750 screens and reaches more than 35 million active lifestyle consumers called Generation Active. Zoom Media offers brands the opportunity to connect with Generation Active at the gym, at home, and on-the-go via GymTV, billboards, sampling, mobile, email, web, and social media. More information is available at Zoommedia.com and GenerationActive.com

