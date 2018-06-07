RYU To Open Second Retail Location In Toronto At Premier Mall, CF Sherway Gardens

CF Sherway Gardens shopping centre, located within the urban region of western Toronto, is a solid and powerful shopping destination at the intersection of major highways connecting the Greater Toronto Area. Attracting millions of visitors annually it offers a wide variety of shopping opportunities and includes some of the most prominent retail brands in the world. The new RYU retail location will be located in the North Expansion of the shopping centre that will also include Tesla, Sandro and Maje, as well as other top tier apparel and lifestyle brands.

"We are thrilled to announce our second location in Toronto, as the local athletic community here has embraced RYU and what we stand for," said Marcello Leone, CEO. "We have been encouraged to expand our retail footprint to reach new communities in the GTA and we continue to solidify our presence in Canada's most urban city."

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand, engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletically minded man and woman. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

