S-Docs Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Meeting IL5 Requirements

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs , the leading 100% native document generation and e-Signature solution for Salesforce, today announced it achieved alignment with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Requirements. Additionally, the company is now compliant with Department of Defense (DoD) IL5 via inheritance through Salesforce Government Cloud – making it the only document generation and e-Signature ISV with IL5 attestation on the platform. This alignment was independently assessed and attested by Coalfire.

FedRAMP is the U.S. government's standardized framework for validating the security of cloud platforms that process sensitive, data-heavy workloads, enabling agencies to adopt advanced cloud and AI capabilities with speed and confidence.

"We're proud to serve government organizations like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," said Brian Stimplf, CEO of S-Docs. "This attestation underscores S-Docs' focus on trust, data privacy, and compliance. Ultimately, it highlights our commitment to helping government and other security-conscious teams accelerate the path to mission success through secure, efficient document automation and e-Signature."

With this attestation, S-Docs can expand its footprint with U.S. government agencies and the public sector, while also laying the groundwork for partnerships with other security-conscious organizations. Meeting these rigorous standards gives organizations added confidence in S-Docs solutions and reaffirms their commitment to trust, data privacy, and compliance.

"Achieving FedRAMP authorization reflects S-Docs' ability to meet rigorous security and governance requirements for regulated environments," said Anand Narasimhan, CTO of S-Docs. "Because S-Docs operates natively on Salesforce Government Cloud, we're able to do this without introducing additional external infrastructure or data paths. This architecture enables compliance inheritance and helps customers maintain strong control, auditability, and consistency across the full document and e-Signature lifecycle."

