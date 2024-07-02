S. Manjula Jegasothy MD, Miami, FL, Wins Over a Decade of Top Doctor Awards from Castle Connolly

MIAMI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Manjula Jegasothy, renowned Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, is the Founder and CEO of Miami Skin Institute, situated in upscale Coral Gables in Miami, Florida. With degrees from both Harvard and Yale Universities, Dr. Jegasothy has garnered the trust of patients, peers, and the national beauty press, as well as numerous awards yearly, for her technical skills, innovative techniques, and profound knowledge of skin biology.

Drawing from 25+ years of experience, Dr. Jegasothy continuously incorporates new "secret" protocols for her non-surgical aesthetic procedures—both injectables and laser treatments. She consistently delivers superior results with minimal recovery time. Her expertise is highly sought-after by elite patients worldwide and has earned her over a decade of Top Doctor awards from prestigious media outlets such as Castle Connolly and U.S. News & World Report.

Dr. Jegasothy frequently shares her expert knowledge at aesthetic medical conferences internationally. She advocates for a "natural look," employing a gentle technique for precision injecting and laser settings to customize procedures for each patient, ensuring that they enhance but preserve their inherent beauty.

Emphasizing early intervention, Dr. Jegasothy recommends starting skincare and low dose injectables in early adulthood to enhance individual features, then continuing on to middle and older age adding laser treatments to keep her patients from aging for decades. Her modern approach includes utilizing light Fraxel®, Viora®, and Ultherapy® treatments to smooth, tighten, and lift areas that traditional Botox® and filler alone cannot address, achieving improvement without increasingly high injectable doses. Regenerative skin and hair treatments utilizing growth factors and exosomes are her latest ingredients to becoming "ageless".

Additionally, Dr. Jegasothy's pioneering work extends to transformative Kybella® fat-dissolving body treatments, as well as Sculptra® body contouring and laser cellulite reduction, achieving excellent results without the risks of surgery.

Dr. Jegasothy's visionary approach and tireless pursuit of excellence at the Miami Skin Institute is not just redefining cosmetic dermatology; she's illuminating a path to timeless confidence and empowerment for her patients around the globe.

About Dr. Manjula Jegasothy:

Education and Training:

Harvard / Radcliffe College , 1990

/ , 1990 University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 1994

School of Medicine, 1994 Yale University School of Medicine , 1995

, 1995 University of Miami School of Medicine, 1998

Miami Skin Institute

135 San Lorenzo Ave, PH 870

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Phone: (305) 569-0067

miamiskininstitute.com

