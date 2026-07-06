S2 INDUSTRIAL EXPANDS SUN BELT FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF 31-BUILDING FORT WORTH INDUSTRIAL PARK

The acquisition of a 589,022-square-foot, shallow-bay industrial park in southeast Fort Worth marks the latest move in S2 Industrial's accelerating Sun Belt strategy.

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Industrial, the industrial real estate portfolio company of S2 Capital, today announced the acquisition of the industrial park located at 5721 E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, Texas. The campus, a 31-building, 589,022-square-foot multi-tenant park situated along the Loop 820 corridor, will be rebranded as Panther City Industrial Park, a name reflective of the park's Fort Worth roots and its place within S2 Industrial's expanding DFW footprint.

Panther City Industrial Park

Panther City Industrial Park's infill position along Loop 820 provides immediate connectivity to Interstates 20, 30, and 35W, placing it within one of the DFW metroplex's most active industrial corridors – a submarket defined by constrained supply, strong tenant demand, and limited competing new deliveries.

"This is the kind of deal we get excited about, and we see a clear path to value creation here," said Parker McCormack, Chief Investment Officer of S2 Industrial. "The park fits our investment criteria almost perfectly, the submarket dynamics are favorable, and our industrial platform is built to execute on exactly this type of value-add opportunity."

Exterior renovations across Panther City's common areas and building facades have already been completed by prior ownership, giving S2 a head start on repositioning. The team's business plan now centers on directing capital toward upgrading suite interiors and executing a targeted leasing effort to drive occupancy higher. On-site property management will be handled by S2 Industrial's dedicated property management platform, Fort Management, whose local presence and expertise will support hands on execution from day one.

The acquisition extends a stretch of platform momentum for S2 Industrial. Recent equity partnerships have allowed the firm to continue to pursue shallow-bay infill opportunities across the Sun Belt, and new senior acquisitions talent has expanded the team's reach into additional geographies. Panther City Industrial Park is a tangible product of that momentum, and a signal of what is ahead.

About S2 Industrial

Founded in 2024, S2 Industrial is a Dallas-based industrial real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, value-add, credit, and core-plus investment strategies. As an S2 Capital company, S2 Industrial leverages a fully integrated operating model spanning acquisitions, capital markets, construction, asset management, and property management. Today, the platform manages more than 8.5 million square feet of industrial assets, providing the scale, market insight, and operational expertise to execute across the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE S2 Capital LLC