S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core Celebrates 14 Years in Business, Including Several Years in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders of S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core, are pleased to announce that their company has reached a very significant milestone: 14 years in business, including several years in Phoenix, Arizona.

As the Founders noted, S2C Arizona, Inc. has definitely grown over the last 14 years. In addition to the location in Phoenix, they have additional locations throughout California and Texas, each with a full team of highly skilled personnel.

"With over 45 years of combined experience, S2C Arizona Inc. has been solving many complex cases encountered by our customers in all types of projects, from small residential renovations to multimillion-dollar projects," Antonio Guzman said, adding that their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures, varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs.

While S2C Arizona Inc. has scaled significantly over the years, one thing that has definitely not changed is their commitment to their valued customers. Regardless of the level of complexity of the work S2C Arizona Inc. is doing, Guzman said they strive to tackle all jobs with a "problem solving" attitude.

"Our goal is to provide customers with a solution. Our well trained staff uses a 'team work' approach that always has one objective: allowing our clients to perform destructive procedures in the most complex structural concrete members without damaging any embedded targets," Guzman said.

"Safety, both of our employees and fellow construction workers, is always a priority in every project we undertake."

Guzman said he and everyone at Safe2core are proud to have reached such an impressive milestone in business, and grateful for all of the customers they have served.

"We look forward to the next 14 years in business, and our continued growth and commitment to our clients," he said.

About S2C Arizona, Inc . DBA Safe2core:

S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/ .

