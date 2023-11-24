S4 Capital appoints Melanie Dhawan as its Chief Financial Officer for its Content Practice

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie Dhawan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Content practice of the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company S4 Capital.

Mel has significant experience gained across a varied career. At global entertainment company Turner Broadcasting, she fulfilled multiple roles over 13 years, covering controllership, commercial partnering, FP&A and finance transformation. At Just Eat Takeaway.com, she led the post acquisition integration of the Just Eat business into the Takeaway.com business, including finance operating model design and implementation. Just before joining S4 Capital, Mel was at Adevinta, where she led finance transformation and operations, including the post  acquisition integration of the eBay Classifieds Group.

She joined the S4 Capital Group Finance team in mid 2022, and established the Group FP&A and Finance Transformation functions, before moving to the Content practice as CFO.

Mel Dhawan comments: "I'm looking forward to working closely with Bruno Lambertini and Wesley ter Haar as we continue to drive the Content practice forward and capitalise on the significant market opportunity ahead of us."

Wesley ter Haar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Content at Media.Monks, adds: "Mel has proven invaluable on our road to transformation of our company and with her extensive background and experience, I am delighted she has moved to the Content practice."

About Media.Monks
Media.Monks is the purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc that connects 8,550+ digital natives across one global team. We are united by a mission to shift industries forward and pave the path towards ambitious outcomes so our clients and our people can realize their full potential for growth. Our unified model combines solutions in media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services to help our clients continuously reinvent themselves throughout increasingly rapid cycles of disruption. Our efforts to shape culture, build innovative technologies and unlock the future of growth have earned recognition from numerous esteemed panels: we maintain a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), regular recognition at Cannes Lions, and continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). In addition, we've received the honor of being Adweek's first AI Agency of the year (2023), the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), a record number of FWAs, and have earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023. Together, these achievements solidify our experience in digital innovation, excellence in craft, and commitment to personal growth.

About S4Capital
S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4 Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4 Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 8,700 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

S4 Capital appoints Melanie Dhawan as its Chief Financial Officer for its Content Practice

News Releases in Similar Topics

