S4 Capital's Monks Strengthens LatAm Leadership, Appointing Paula Marsilli to Drive Real-Time Strategy for Key Regional Accounts

Based in Miami, Marsilli will lead the shift from traditional account management to decision augmentation for the region's largest tech ecosystems

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks—the global, digital‑first operating brand of S4 Capital—has appointed Paula Marsilli as Vice President, Regional Accounts for Latin America. Reporting to Sebastián Caramés, EVP LatAm, Marsilli will lead the strategic orchestration for key accounts, tasked with helping these marketers navigate the shift to an AI-first marketing supply chain.

In the photo, from left to right: Bruno Lambertini, Paula Marsilli, and Sebastián Caramés

A Brazilian leader based in Miami since 2024, Marsilli brings over 20 years of experience in media and growth across Brazil, Mexico, and the United States. She joins Monks at a pivotal moment to deploy blended intelligence—integrating senior human talent with AI-driven workflows to collapse timelines and drive business impact.

As VP at Monks LatAm, Marsilli's mandate moves beyond traditional client service. She is charged with building real-time brand ecosystems for clients, ensuring these accounts can move from making assets to making decisions at speed.

Her priorities include:

Orchestration: Breaking down silos between data, media, and creative to build "systems of scale" that operate in real-time.

Decision Augmentation: Implementing outcome-based models where AI handles the execution scale, allowing teams to focus on high-value strategic impact.

Cross-Border Scalability: Leveraging Miami as a strategic hub to operationalize Machine Availability—ensuring brand visibility in the algorithmic marketplaces of LatAm.

"Working with key accounts in the LatAm region requires more than just traditional agency support; it requires a partner who understands the algorithmic geography of the modern feed," said Paula Marsilli. "Monks is the only player building a true operating system for this new era. My goal is to use our talent & machine model to help these clients stop compromising between speed and quality, ensuring they can carve out their place in culture while hitting their commercial targets in real-time."

"Paula's appointment reflects a shift in how we serve our most advanced clients," said Sebastián Caramés, EVP LatAm. "In the post-agency era, clients don't just need people to manage hours; they need leaders who can orchestrate complex, AI-enabled systems. Paula is the definition of the 'T-shaped talent' we are prioritizing—someone who can bridge high-tech efficiency with high-touch human strategy. She brings the operational rigor we need to raise the standard of delivery for our strategic accounts."

"Building a real-time brand means having the voice of the customer available in every decision and responding to trends in minutes, without a punitive commercial model," said Bruno Lambertini, CEO of Monks, Marketing Services. "Paula understands that delivering this for clients requires more than traditional account management; it requires orchestrating a system of scale. Her leadership will empower our talent to operate at this new velocity, bridging high-tech efficiency with true cultural relevance

Marsilli has held senior roles at major agencies and advertisers, including Natura, Uber, VMLY&R, Omnicom Media Group, McCann, and Ogilvy & Mather. A Caboré Award winner and former IAB Brazil director, she has spent her career at the intersection of commerce and creativity. This background positions her to lead large-scale accounts that demand strong data foundations and AI-enabled media orchestration.

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks. Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital is a purely digital advertising and marketing services business built for global, multinational, regional, and local clients and millennial-driven influencer brands. The business operates through two data and digital media driven Practices: Marketing Services and Technology Services, emphasising 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment. Its unitary structure positions the Company as a systems integration partner delivering real-time relevance in the post-agency era.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The target allocation is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin Sorrell was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that, Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contacts:

Mariana Tunes - [email protected]

SOURCE Monks