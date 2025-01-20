S4 Capital's Monks appoints industry powerhouse Juanita Draude as Executive Vice President EMEA

The transformation expert moves to Monks from Publicis and will lead Monks' operations in EMEA

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks—S4 Capital's global, purely digital, unitary operating brand—continues attracting industry heavyweights with Juanita Draude joining as its Executive Vice President EMEA to lead its EMEA region. The transformative leader in the advertising industry comes from Publicis Groupe UK, where she led the UK and EMEA growth operations as its Chief Growth Officer. Juanita will lead the EMEA region, with all Managing Directors reporting to her, under the global leadership of Monks' CEO, Marketing Services Bruno Lambertini.

Juanita Draude, Executive Vice President EMEA at Monks

Draude has amassed over 18 years of experience at leading organisations including Publicis, Zenith, the NBA and NBC Universal. During this time, she honed her expertise across media, data, content, brand strategy, and commercial delivery, with responsibilities spanning EMEA and global markets. In her most recent roles with Publicis Groupe, she successfully led the integration of acquisitions such as Octopus Group (now Publicis Pro) and the influence and experiential agency Taylor Herring, while also developing innovative client-agency models for multinational organisations such as Unilever.

In a fast-evolving landscape, marketers face growing pressure to reduce inefficiencies, drive impact and stay relevant. At Monks, Draude will focus on strengthening the company's role as the go-to partner for brands looking to accelerate change and keep pace with the speed of culture. She will tackle the key challenges of speed, scale and spend while maintaining high quality of craft with the company's AI-superpowered workflow suite Monks.Flow. Co-founder of the original MediaMonks, Victor Knaap, will become the Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA.

Juanita Draude, says: "Monks is an exciting player in the current advertising market, providing clients with scale while maintaining the ability to move fast—and that speaks to me, coming from the network world. Bringing together the EMEA markets while servicing clients as one is the strength I will build on and I'm thrilled to use my experience to continue Monks' growth and mission to shake up our industry."

Bruno Lambertini, CEO Marketing Services at Monks, shares: "In today's complex marketing landscape, effective orchestration is essential for creating a seamless experience. At Monks, we've shifted our focus to this approach because we recognize that modern marketing thrives on coordination, ensuring that each element in the marketing ecosystem plays its part in achieving a harmonious outcome and fostering an environment of excellence.

"With Juanita joining our team, we are poised for a significant leap forward in EMEA. Her vast experience across Europe and the Middle East, combined with her proven expertise in transformation and deep media knowledge, uniquely equips her to guide our teams and deliver outstanding results for our clients. Together, we will continue to advance Monks as a leading force in marketing transformation across the region."

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

