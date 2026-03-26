S4 Capital's Monks Film and New Element Media Announce Landmark Documentary Chasing the Dream in connection with FIFA World Cup 2026™ -- Documentary Will Stream Globally on Disney+

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that the feature documentary Chasing the Dream will stream globally on Disney+. Marking a significant strategic entry into premium cinema for S4 Capital, the project captures the universal passion of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ utilizing a cinematic scale rarely captured in traditional sports filmmaking.

Chasing the Dream is a celebration of a global passion shared around the world. Moving beyond standard broadcast conventions, the film focuses on "heart-first" storytelling to translate the tournament's collective emotion into a vivid cinematic language. By prioritizing the human spirit of the game, the production aims to offer global audiences an intimate and unexpected perspective on the world's greatest sporting event.

The film is produced by Monks Film, the specialized production arm of S4 Capital's Monks, in a joint venture with New Element Media. The partnership leverages the momentum of New Element Media's President, Fernando Sulichin, a veteran producer with a proven track record of delivering globally-scaled cultural narratives. The project is being executed with the collaboration and support of FIFA to ensure unprecedented access to the heartbeat of the game.

"Monks Film is a natural evolution of our model to capitalize on the growth of sports franchises and global branding," said Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital. "By joining forces with the industry's leading documentary producers, we are creating a new blueprint for high-impact storytelling on a global stage."

The production features a world-class creative team led by New Element Media's Fernando Sulichin, who brings a signature emotional resonance and narrative depth to the project. Joining the team is renowned producer Pablo E. Bossi—the force behind Muchachos, the most-watched documentary in Argentine history—who provides deep expertise in capturing the unique cultural grit and fervor of global football.

Disney+ will serve as the global streaming home for the film, connecting the documentary with fans across the globe.

To ensure the production captures the most authentic and evolving narratives of the tournament, further details regarding the creative leadership and a roster of high-profile global participants will be revealed as the project progresses toward its debut.

"The FIFA World Cup is that rare moment when the world pauses and beats as one," said Fernando Sulichin. "In collaboration with FIFA, we are capturing a global cultural moment that will resonate long after the final whistle."

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment and gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-25) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

S4 Capital

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,350 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer-term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

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SOURCE Monks