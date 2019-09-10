Saab Presents First Gripen E to Brazil

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has taken another important step in the delivery of Gripen E to the Brazilian customer. Marked by a ceremony in Linköping, Sweden, on 10 September, the first Brazilian Gripen E aircraft was delivered to start the flight test programme.

Initially flight tests will be performed in Sweden and by the end of 2020, the aircraft will move to Brazil to continue the flight test campaign in the country. In 2021, deliveries to the Brazilian Air force will begin.

A ceremony to mark this important milestone was held in Linköping, Sweden on 10 September. The ceremony was attended by Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Brazilian Minister for Defence; Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Chief of the Brazilian Air Force; Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira, Ambassador of Brazil to Sweden; Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos Augusto Amaral Oliveira, Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Air Force; Peter Hultqvist, Swedish Minister for Defence; Major General Mats Helgesson, Commander of the Swedish Air Force; and representing Saab Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO; and Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Aeronautics.

"Together with the Brazilian industry, I am proud to be part of building a long-term strategic partnership with Brazil and the Brazilian Air Force. With Gripen Brazil will have one of the most advanced fighters in the world and the technology transfer programme will allow Brazil to develop, produce and maintain supersonic fighters," says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.



"Gripen increases the operational capacity of the Brazilian Air Force and boosts a partnership that ensures transfer of technology to Brazil, fosters research and industrial development in both countries," says Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Brazilian Minister for Defence.



"The F-39 Gripen represents a significant technological leap in fighter aviation for the Brazilian Air Force. It is also a great example of collaborative development based on the transfer of technology and on the promotion of the defence industry. Thus, the Brazilian Air Force now has a new multi-mission platform for the fulfilment of its actions to control, defend and integrate the national territory. Since its conception, the Gripen programme has benefitted the Brazilian society. I am very happy to be part of this historical moment for fighter aviation in Brazil," says Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Chief of the Brazilian Air Force.

The partnership with Brazil started in 2014 with the contract (order value 39.3 BSEK) for the development and production of 36 Gripen E/F for the Brazilian Air Force, including related systems, support and equipment. Saab is driving the development of the local aeronautics industry through its national partners in the Brazilian Gripen programme, which includes a comprehensive transfer of technology programme to Brazil, to be delivered over approximately ten years.

The Brazilian Gripen E/F aircraft are developed and produced with the participation of Brazilian technicians and engineers. This integration is part of the transfer of technology and aims to provide practical knowledge necessary for the execution of these same activities in Brazil. Starting in 2021, the complete aircraft assembly of 15 aircraft will begin in Brazil. Development of the two-seat Gripen F is progressing with extensive activities at Gripen Design and Development Network in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil. Gripen F deliveries are expected to start in 2023.

Gripen E builds on the successful design of earlier versions. Gripen is a modern fighter with a balanced design equipped with all you can ask for from a multirole fighter.

Five nations currently operate Gripen: Sweden, South Africa, Czech Republic, Hungary and Thailand, and is soon to be joined by Brazil. The UK Empire Test Pilots' School (ETPS) uses Gripen as platform for test pilot training.

F-39 is the Brazilian Air Force designation for Gripen.

Click here for video material from the hand-over ceremony.

Maiden flight of the first Brazilian Gripen E, click here.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

