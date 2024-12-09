Saab receives Giraffe 4A Radar order for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received an order from BAE Systems in support of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe for multiple Giraffe 4A radar systems. The contract value is approximately $48M (525 MSEK). Deliveries will start in 2027.

Giraffe 4A will provide long range surveillance and Air Base Air Defence in a highly mobile package for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

"Giraffe 4A is a multi-function radar that provides users a range of surveillance capabilities in support of comprehensive air defense," says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S. "This system will modernize the U.S. Air Force's expeditionary combat airfield surveillance operations and strengthen sensing capabilities, addressing a critical need overseas."

Giraffe 4A is a digital multi-channel system featuring the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology and will be delivered from Saab in the U.S. and Sweden.

BAE Systems Technical Solutions & Services Inc. is the prime contractor for this award in support of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 24,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations.

Saab, Inc. is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary, delivering advanced technology and systems, supporting the U.S. Armed Forces and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as international and commercial partners. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, the company has business units and local employees in ten U.S. locations.

