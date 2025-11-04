Saab receives order for launch system for Gripen from Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Agency (FMV) for a new launch system for Gripen C/D and Gripen E. The order value is approximately SEK 1 billion.

This is a series production order for the launchers which was included as an option within an existing contract for the development and integration of the launcher system.

"The launch system is an important part in order for us to continue ensuring the availability of Gripen and supporting the Swedish Air Force's capabilities," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's Aeronautics business area.

The launch system is used to carry air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E. It is mounted on the aircraft's weapons pylons and has a sophisticated link between the aircraft and the weapons mounted on the launcher.

