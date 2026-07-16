Saab receives order to equip the German Navy´s new frigates

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has signed a contract with the German naval defence company TKMS and received an order to deliver and integrate combat systems, composite structures and sensors onto four of the German Navy's new MEKO A-200 DEU class frigates. The order value is approximately SEK 8.7 billion and Saab's deliveries to TKMS will take place between 2029 and 2032.

The frigates will be produced in Germany with TKMS as the prime contractor. The contract also includes an option for integrating and equipping additional frigates.

"It is with great pride that we continue to build on our long and strong relationship and commitment to Germany and the Bundeswehr, while together with TKMS strengthening the German Navy. These deliveries will significantly enhance the Navy's anti-air-, anti-submarine- and anti-surface warfare capabilities," says Micael Johansson, CEO and President of Saab.

The order comprises equipping the frigates with composite superstructures, 9LV Combat Systems including the Fire Control System and Combat Management System, sensors such as the long-range surveillance radar Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face, the lightweight multi-mission surveillance radar Sea Giraffe 1X, as well as passive sensors.

Contact

Mattias Rådström

Head of media relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 July 2026 at 11.50 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/saab-receives-order-to-equip-the-german-navy-s-new-frigates,c4375275

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4375275/4194602.pdf Saab receives order to equip the German Navy´s new frigates https://news.cision.com/saab/i/meko-a-200-deu-frigates--graphic--tkms-,c3553706 MEKO A-200 DEU frigates (Graphic: TKMS)

SOURCE Saab