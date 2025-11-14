Saab receives orders for Arexis system for German Eurofighter

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received two orders from Airbus Defence and Space for the Arexis Electronic Warfare (EW) sensor suite to equip German Eurofighters. The total order value is approximately EUR 549 million. The delivery period is 2025-2028.

The first order marks the continuation of the contract signed with Airbus Defence and Space in March 2024 for the integration of the Arexis EW sensor suite for the Eurofighter EK (Elektronischer Kampf). The order value is approximately EUR 291 million and the order is booked immediately by Saab.

The second order includes AI technology by both Saab and its strategic partner Helsing. The order value is approximately EUR 258 million and is subject to authority approval.

"We are proud to deliver Arexis to the German Air Force, which further strengthens the Swedish-German cooperation. Arexis is one of the most advanced fully digital sensors and jamming systems available on the market. The system will improve the Eurofighter's situational awareness and survivability on the modern battlefield," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.



The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 November 2025 at 17.10 (CET).

