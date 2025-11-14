Saab signs contract for Gripen E/F with Colombia

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has today signed a contract with the Colombian Government and received an order for 17 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft. The order value is EUR 3.1 billion and deliveries will take place 2026-2032.

The contract includes 15 Gripen E one-seater and two Gripen F two-seater fighter aircraft as well as associated equipment and weapons, training and services.

Saab and the Colombian Government have today also signed two offset agreements outlining the framework for various military and social projects. These cover a comprehensive industrial cooperation package that will benefit Colombia in areas including aeronautics, cyber security, health, sustainable energy and water purification technology.

"I am honored that Colombia has chosen Gripen E/F to enhance its air defence capabilities and delighted to welcome Colombia into the Gripen family. This marks the beginning of a strong and long-term partnership that will strengthen Colombia's defence and security, benefit its people, and boost the nation's innovation power," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 November 2025 at 00.15 (CET).

