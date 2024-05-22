SAAM Announces New Corporate Offices in Carmel, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces the company has executed a lease for office space, currently under construction, in Carmel, Indiana. The office establishes headquarters for SAAM with the administration, marketing, and sales teams operating here, and engineering and product development remaining in the Boston area.

"SAAM is excited to call Carmel home. We're focused on delivering technology that ensures the hazards around us aren't hazardous to us and we're bringing together the best talent to do that," said Rob Qualls, Chairman, and CEO at SAAM Inc. "The Villages of West Clay is a thriving community just north of Indianapolis and we're looking forward to building upon our presence in Indiana."

SAAM will launch its flagship product, HavenGO, in January of 2025 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. The portable device will join the market as the most comprehensive with patented sensor technology detecting both the chemicals indicative of fire and the health-affecting gasses and particulates around us. The company's technology is able to identify hazardous environments at the earliest possible moment, offering warnings of potentially dangerous events and giving the precious time needed to keep people and spaces safe. HavenGO and its companion app also provide real-time readings of traditional air quality metrics that may impact health.

About SAAM

SAAM Inc. is the leader in indoor air quality and chemical detection technology, focused on creating healthier, safe spaces. The company is responsible for the award-winning HavenGO, a portable device whose patented sensor technology is the most comprehensive on the market, detecting both the chemicals indicative of fire and the health-affecting gasses and particulates around us at the earliest possible moment, along with real-time readings of traditional air quality metrics.

SAAM sets a higher standard for consumer health and safety devices, delivering patented laboratory-grade technology to homeowners, renters, RV'ers - anyone curious about the space around them and interested in making it the safest it can be. The company was founded in 2017 and holds key patents that ensure it will be the leader for years to come. For more on SAAM and how they can keep your space healthy and safe, and to pre-order your HavenGO, visit www.saam.us.com .

Contact:

