SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Record 14.14 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Adobe Inc. offers Stoke integration for Adobe Analytics + Microsoft Dynamics etc | Technavio

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others)

End-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the SaaS Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Market is expected to increase by USD 44. 17 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 52% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The SaaS Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers its SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications under the brand names Stoke integration for Adobe Analytics + Microsoft Dynamics, Stoke integration for Adobe Analytics + Salesforce, Salesforce CRM Connector for Adobe Campaign, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The SaaS Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

The use of public cloud services by enterprises and the increased need for the analysis of customers' information will facilitate the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

SaaS Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Market Driver:

Rise in the deployment of cloud computing and software as a service (SaaS):

The rise in the deployment of cloud computing and software as a service (SaaS) has made CRM applications more affordable and accessible to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SaaS CRM has given SMEs a platform to integrate multiple business functions such as sales management, contact management, marketing management, and productivity management into single applications. SaaS CRM enables simplified compliance and risk management. The increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs is one of the key SaaS customer relationship management market growth drivers.

SaaS Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Market Trend:

Rising number of partnerships and acquisitions:

The rising number of partnerships and acquisitions is another factor supporting the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market share growth. The growth of the global SaaS CRM market is increasing owing to the increased migration of business operations from the on-premises model to the cloud-based model by end-users. The inherent benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability, reliability, and high-resource availability, are compelling enterprises to adopt cloud architecture for their business models. To gain a competitive edge over other vendors, companies are investing in the development and provision of SaaS CRM

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of about 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

