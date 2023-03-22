SaaS Data Security Leader DoControl Announces Christine Castro as its New Vice President of Marketing

Cybersecurity marketing veteran will expand strategic marketing efforts as DoControl accelerates growth and extends footprint to new markets

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced that Christine Castro has joined as Vice President of Marketing at DoControl. Castro is a strategic addition to the company's leadership team as it continues to invest in the expansion of the DoControl platform's capabilities. As Vice President of Marketing, Castro will leverage holistic marketing strategies to reach new channels, advance business priorities, and accelerate revenue growth.

"The capabilities of the DoControl platform are growing rapidly to address the exposure of enterprises' SaaS estates, and Christine's leadership will be instrumental to ensuring our marketing efforts evolve in tandem," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-founder, DoControl. "Christine's expertise in marketing for cybersecurity growth companies makes her an excellent choice to bring DoControl's efforts to the next level – we're thrilled to have her on board."

Castro comes to DoControl with a distinct aptitude for scaling marketing and business development programs at technology startups, having spent her career committed to fostering growth for cybersecurity, SaaS, and cloud-based technologies. Throughout her career, she has consistently sought to bridge the creative, analytic, communication, and business development fields to develop scalable campaigns that drive results for company priorities. Committed to accelerating revenue growth through strategic marketing initiatives, Castro aims to replicate previous successes, which include driving hypergrowth in marketing-sourced revenue for a Series B, VC-backed cybersecurity firm.

"It is a pleasure to join a company that is on the leading edge of addressing a problem that is so widespread, ingrained, and misunderstood," said Christine Castro, VP of Marketing, DoControl. "I look forward to driving awareness of the business risks of SaaS application data exposure along with the company that can remediate these issues automatically, efficiently, and at scale."

With large companies averaging 2,775,000 SaaS activities per week involving nearly 55,750 SaaS assets, manually monitoring every event and asset is functionally impossible. DoControl's unique approach to SaaS data access security enables enterprises to regain control of their SaaS estate through no-code policy development and automated workflows. This approach recently earned DoControl the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards Gold recognition in the Startup Achievement of the Year for Cloud/SaaS Security category. Using DoControl, companies can confidently reduce the exposure of their critical business SaaS data and assets without impacting the productivity gains those SaaS applications provide.

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo .

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

