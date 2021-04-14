SaaS Unicorn Infoblox Welcomes Mitch Breen as Chief Revenue Officer

"The COVID-19 shutdowns accelerated the need for cloud-first infrastructure, such as our BloxOne family of networking and security offerings," Andersen said. "Mitch brings invaluable ingenuity to our team from his experience developing bold go-to-market transformation strategies that spurred modern high-tech companies large and small to next level growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining Infoblox at such an exciting time in the company's history," Breen said. "I look forward to working with this talented team to bring cloud-first networking and security services that are critical for customers who are building hybrid work infrastructure for the post-pandemic business world."

Breen joins with over 30 years of experience innovating revenue models for high growth technology companies. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer of Big Switch Networks (acquired by Arista Networks) and previously held senior management roles at Oracle, EMC, Plexxi Network, and SimpliVity.

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers in 25 countries, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com

