SaaSOptics Advances Its Ranking on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSOptics , the only subscription management platform designed for emerging and growing B2B SaaS and subscription-based businesses, announced today that it has earned a place in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year. SaaSOptics ranked this year at No. 1,085, a significant jump from its No. 1,596 position on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list. With revenue growth of 387 percent over the past three years, SaaSOptics is simplifying financial operations for a growing number of B2B SaaS businesses including Pendo, CampusLogic, SOCi, and Reltio on the Inc. 5000.

"It's exciting to be recognized once again alongside many of our customers and to see our team's passion and hard work pay off in a ranking that advanced SaaSOptics almost 500 spots from last year's list," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics. "We're driven to become the industry-standard B2B subscription management platform for emerging and growing SaaS and subscription-based businesses, and this ranking is another milestone in that journey."

For 37 years, Inc. Magazine has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year's winners set the bar high. According to the publication, companies that made the list had an average 2018 revenue of $47.5 million and median three-year growth rate of 157.4 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate company revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Ranking on Inc. 5000 is one of several awards SaaSOptics has received. In April, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized SaaSOptics as a fast-growing company in Atlanta with a 2019 Pacesetter award. To earn the recognition, SaaSOptics ranked 48 out of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Atlanta. Recipients of the Pacesetter award were ranked based on their two-year growth from 2016 to 2018.

SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process. SaaSOptics serves more than 600 customers worldwide and manages $6 billion in revenue.

