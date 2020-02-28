SaaSOptics Named Top 40 Innovative Company by the Technology Association of Georgia and Top Workplace by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSOptics, the only subscription management platform designed for emerging and growing B2B SaaS and subscription-based businesses, announced today its recognition as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in the state by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The awards are the latest in a series of recent recognitions including rankings on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list of the city's 100 fastest-growing private companies.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the city's top innovators and employers," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics. "Our culture is our greatest asset. We believe in building a team of individuals that inspire one another and creating an environment in which people feel valued and empowered to make our customers successful."

The TAG Top 40 Awards recognize technology companies for innovation, financial impact and efforts in spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally. This year's Top 40 were selected from among over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the Top 40 will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020.

"The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president & CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

In addition to being named to the TAG Top 40, SaaSOptics was named the #20 Top Workplace in the small company category by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection.

"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."

About SaaSOptics

SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process. SaaSOptics serves more than 650 customers worldwide and manages $6 billion in revenue.

