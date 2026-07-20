Saber Astronautics releases new spacecraft constellation control and automation software SABER COMMANDER

SYDNEY, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saber Astronautics today announced the release of Saber Commander, its new spacecraft and constellation operations software.

Saber Commander builds on the operational heritage of the Predictive Ground station Interface (PIGI), recognised in the space industry for pioneering techniques in digital twin and machine learning to manage individual satellites. Saber Commander preserves that foundational heritage while supporting increasingly complex satellites, constellations, and mission requirements in the modern space age.

Screenshot of SABER COMMANDER

Originally developed in 2010 and released in 2012, PIGI pioneered new capabilities as Saber's flagship operations software. Listed as a NASA Spinout, it was the first product globally to successfully solve spacecraft diagnostics using machine learning, allowing operators to learn the root cause of health problems on a spacecraft.

PIGI represented a new generation of software leading efforts to visualise satellite constellations and was the first Unity game engine digital twin to receive fielding authority by the US Space Force. This eventually led to the production of Saber's Space Battle Management System (SBMS) which now serves as the protect-and-defend tool accepted across US Space Force Combat Command Deltas.

"PIGI was about reducing the barrier to entry to satellites, making it easier and safer to fly" said Dr. Jason Held, CEO of Saber Astronautics. "Saber Commander carries that heritage forward, with new automation, visualization, and operational scale that modern satellite constellations require."

Developed in close collaboration with Saber's own satellite operators, Saber Commander reflects the company's direct operational experience through its Responsive Space Operations Centres (RSOC), in Australia and the United States. Saber currently controls 36 tonnes of spacecraft in orbit, giving the company daily exposure to the real pressures faced by mission teams.

That experience shaped Saber Commander around practical needs: faster situational awareness, clearer decision support, reduced manual workload, and automation.

"Saber Commander takes everything we learned from our first generation of products and turned it into a platform built for the realities of modern space operations," says Chris Schuck, Head of Product Engineering. "Larger fleets and congested orbits demand a smarter approach. We designed Commander hand-in-hand with operators to bring automation, commanding, monitoring, and situational awareness together into a single platform to reduce operator workload while giving greater confidence and control. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built, and excited to see what our customers achieve with it."

Please direct enquiries to: [email protected]

About Saber Astronautics

Saber Astronautics' mission is the democratization of space, reducing barriers to space flight, and making space as easy as driving a car. Founded in 2008, Saber Astronautics provides operations, mission design services, and related software. Saber has R&D laboratories and mission control centres in the USA and Australia, being a trusted supplier to traditional space and government customers worldwide.

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SOURCE Saber Astronautics