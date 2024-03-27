SABER College Opens Enrollment for Comprehensive Physical Therapist Assistant A.S. Degree Program

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABER College is pleased to announce the enrollment opening for its Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Associate of Science (A.S.) degree program. Geared toward individuals passionate about aiding others in overcoming physical challenges, this program provides a unique blend of theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and hands-on clinical training. Enrollment is now open for the next semester, starting April 28, 2024.

Delivered entirely in English, the Physical Therapist Assistant A.S. degree program at SABER College prepares students to enter the dynamic field of healthcare confidently. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including anatomy and kinesiology, pathophysiology, patient data collection, and therapeutic intervention. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be equipped to provide compassionate care under the supervision of licensed physical therapists.

"At SABER College, our mission is to empower individuals to achieve their educational goals and become ethical, productive members of society," states Karen Arocha, PT, BS, MS, Director of the PTA Program. "Our Physical Therapist Assistant program is a testament to SABER College's unwavering dedication to nurturing individuals' educational aspirations and fostering their evolution into conscientious contributors to society. By offering a pathway to a fulfilling career in healthcare, we empower students to realize their potential and make a positive impact on the lives of others."

Under the guidance of experienced faculty, students will gain practical skills that enable them to evaluate and treat patients, implement treatment plans, and administer therapeutic exercises and modalities. The program's hands-on clinical training ensures that students are prepared to meet the profession's demands and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

"What sets SABER College apart is our commitment to excellence. We're honored to be rated among the top 30 PTA schools in Florida, recognizing the quality of education and training we provide", says Sergio Wong, Director of Marketing and Admissions at SABER College. "Unlike many programs, we have no waiting list, ensuring qualified students can start their journey toward a rewarding career in healthcare without delay. With a total completion time of 20 months, spanning five semesters, our program offers a streamlined path to graduation and entry into the workforce."

Program Highlights

Rigorous curriculum covering anatomy, kinesiology, pathophysiology, and therapeutic intervention

Hands-on clinical training to prepare students for real-world scenarios

Career-focused education emphasizing patient care and ethical practice

Small class sizes and experienced faculty dedicated to student success

Career Outlook

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a promising job outlook for Physical Therapist Assistants and Aides, with employment projected to grow 32% from 2020 to 2030. Graduates of SABER College's PTA program can expect to enter a field with ample job opportunities and competitive salaries.

Financial Aid and Admissions

SABER College offers various financial aid options, including federal Pell Grants and Direct Loans, to assist students in financing their education. Prospective students must meet eligibility requirements and complete the admissions process, including submitting an application, academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and an interview. "We understand that financing education can be a significant concern for many individuals," highlights Wong. "That's why we offer a range of financial aid options, including federal student loans and grants, to make our program accessible to all qualified students. Additionally, our Physical Therapist Assistant program's first semester is available online, allowing students to begin their education remotely. The next semester begins on April 28, 2024, so interested individuals should apply soon to embark on their journey toward a fulfilling career in physical therapy."

Admission Criteria:

To be accepted into the Physical Therapist Assistant Program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Submission of a SABER college application, including a writing sample

Possession of a High School Diploma (or equivalent) or GED

Age requirement of 18 years or older

Attainment of a minimum score of 11.0 in mathematics, language, and reading on the TABE Test (Students with an A.A . degree or higher are exempt)

A.A Submission of official school transcripts with a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale

Successful completion of a personal oral interview with the Program Director or an administrative representative

Submission of three letters of recommendation from relevant professionals

Completion of a minimum of 20 observation hours in a Physical Therapy setting

Successful completion of a criminal background check and drug screen

For more information about the Physical Therapist Assistant A.S. degree program at SABER College and to begin your journey toward a rewarding healthcare career, visit www.sabercollege.edu or call (305) 443-9170.

About SABER College

Established in 1972, SABER College has been a cornerstone of educational excellence in Miami, Florida. Founded under the auspices of Spanish American Basic Education & Rehabilitation, Inc. (SABER), our institution has steadfastly committed to providing high-quality education and career training in high-demand occupational areas.

SABER College operates as a private, not-for-profit corporation formed under the laws of the State of Florida and adheres to IRS regulations as a 501(c)(3) corporation. With a legacy spanning over four decades, SABER College has garnered an excellent reputation for training and employing a significant portion of the Miami area workforce.

Our philosophy revolves around acting as a catalyst for providing basic skills, language proficiency, vocational training, and career education. We strive to contribute to our local community's economic growth and development by offering training programs that enhance job skills, create better vocational opportunities, and generate new career prospects.

SABER College identifies its primary responsibility as preparing individuals to become productive members of society by assisting them in achieving their educational goals and fostering ethical responsibilities.

Licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE) since 1991 and accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), SABER College continues to uphold its commitment to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for success in their chosen careers.

For more information about SABER College and our commitment to educational excellence, please visit www.sabercollege.edu.

