Sabesp - Material Fact: Calculation of the P0 and Revision Tariff Structure

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, in continuity to the Material Fact published on January 28, 2021 and the Notices to the Market published on March 8 and 10, 2021, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolution Nº 1.150/2021, regarding to Public Consultation 03/2021 – Calculation of the Maximum Average Tariff (P0) and X Factor of the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision and 04/2021 – Proposed Revision of Sabesp's Tariff Structure.

Along with the Resolution were released the respective Final Technical Notes and Circumstanced Reports.

The Resolution and the other documents can be accessed on the ARSESP website or on the following links:

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

