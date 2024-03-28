SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. Proceeds with Large-Scale Ethylene Project Integrating Multiple Lummus Technologies and Services

Recent final investment decision marks a major project milestone and reinforces Lummus' position as world's leading ethylene technology licensor

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Co., Ltd.'s grassroots complex in Fujian Province, China, will leverage Lummus' ethylene and co-monomer technologies.

SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between SABIC Industrial Investment Company (wholly owned by SABIC) and Fujian Fuhua Gulei Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (holding by Fujian Energy and Petrochemical Group). Formed in 2022, SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. is a 51:49 joint venture, with SABIC being the majority owner. On January 22, 2024, SABIC announced the final investment decision for the SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Complex (Sino-Saudi Gulei Ethylene Complex Project) and plans to begin construction this year and expects to complete construction in 2026. The complex is the largest single investment joint venture project with foreign investment in Fujian Province to date.

"We commend and congratulate SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. for making this critical investment decision and look forward to helping them reach many more milestones," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "This project highlights Lummus' unique capability to integrate our solutions during customers' investment and operating cycles, lowering costs, reducing energy consumption, enhancing reliability and yield, and optimizing operations."

Lummus' scope for the project includes technology license and basic design engineering for up to 1800 KTA ethylene/1020 KTA propylene MFSC unit, a 60 KTA butene-1 unit and BTX products. Lummus will also supply its proprietary heater equipment and CDModules®.

Lummus is the world's leading licensor of ethylene technology, having licensed more than 200 ethylene plants around the world, accounting for approximately 45 percent of global ethylene capacity. Lummus has also completed over 250 ethylene grassroots, revamp and expansion design projects, more than any competing technology licensor.

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide.

