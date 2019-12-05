Sabra® Partners with HelloFresh to Bring Hummus Home for Dinner

"As hummus bowls trend in restaurants nationwide, we are thrilled to partner with HelloFresh to bring these dishes home," said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra. "Hummus is a delicious and incredibly versatile food. A nourishing bowl that begins with creamy plant-based hummus and builds with wholesome grains and flavorfully prepared vegetables is really satisfying and one of the more popular ways consumers are enjoying hummus, beyond dipping. We're very glad to be creating great tasting meals with HelloFresh and sharing recipes that consumers can enjoy at home."

The Chicken Gyro Couscous Bowl, available for delivery December 7th-13th, features a zaatar spiced chicken cutlet on a bed of hummus and couscous topped with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with a creamy feta sauce. The Mediterranean Hummus & Couscous Bowl begins with smoked paprika hummus beneath spiced, roasted red peppers and grape tomatoes, paired with a marinated cucumber salad in a creamy lemon dressing. This entirely plant-based meal is available December 21st-27th.

"Whether it's calorie smart, plant based or classic dishes, HelloFresh is always introducing exciting recipes that encourage consumers to explore new flavors, cuisines and ingredient combinations right in the comfort of their own kitchens," said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at HelloFresh. "Hummus creates a delicious base and provides rich texture to comforting bowl-based meals. We're excited to partner with Sabra hummus to give consumers even more delicious meal options."

HelloFresh meals featuring Sabra hummus are available for order on hellofresh.com now.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Founded in 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Sabra's award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include a variety of flavors of hummus and guacamole.

We believe in the power of delicious food to help you feel good at home, on-the-go and with those you love. Sabra hummus is a simple feel-good food with all the flavor of plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, tahini, and a touch of garlic. With more than a dozen varieties of hummus to make mindful eating as simple as it is flavorful, Sabra's range includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Sabra, headquartered in NY, has gained recognition for its commitment to the environment. Sabra's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, VA has earned both Gold and Silver certifications under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

About HelloFresh

About HelloFresh HelloFresh SE is the leading global meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden. HelloFresh delivered 69 million meals to 2.6 million active customers worldwide in Q3 2019 (July 1 - September 30, 2019). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland and Copenhagen.

