Sabre and Aeromexico extend and expand their strategic, long-term relationship through multi-year agreement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that it has extended its long-term relationship with Aeromexico – Mexico's global airline that serves 88 cities in three continents. Aeromexico will continue utilizing Sabre's passenger service system (PSS), expand its use of the Sabre Commercial Platform and enhance its utilization of Sabre's global distribution system.

Through this technology and distribution expansion, Aeromexico will have the flexibility to truly support its omni-channel strategies while also delivering enhanced customer satisfaction through new, innovative products like Sabre's Digital Workspace – a recently launched solution that enables airport agents to deliver a seamless and personalized airport experience to customers via mobile devices. Additional upgraded solutions will allow the airline to improve its personalized offer management, passenger self-service interface and data and analytics reporting. In addition, Sabre will deliver new technologies to enable a more seamless customer experience between Aeromexico and its partner Delta throughout the traveler journey from passenger recognition to day of departure at the airport. Also, this expansion will allow Aeromexico to reduce costs, improve competitive position and transform the distribution landscape.

"We are pleased to be extending our strategic relationship with Sabre as we strive to deliver an unmatched, personalized experience for our customers through digital transformation, since this has been a top priority for Aeromexico. Sabre is a true business partner and through our expanded utilization of the Sabre Commercial Platform and Sabre's distribution system, Mexico's global airline is poised to profitably grow," said Benjamín Hernández, chief information officer and SVP. "Sabre has proven that they are committed to help us grow through this partnership."

Aeromexico and Sabre have partnered since 2011, when the carrier implemented the SabreSonic passenger services system. Supported by Sabre technology, Aeromexico has been one of the fastest growing full-service airlines in the Americas. As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers flight options to more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the SkyTeam airline partners across the globe.

"Carriers need innovative technologies like ours that enhance the travel experience and drive incremental growth through better retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities. Aeromexico's investment in Sabre's market-leading digital technologies is an important part of its transformation. Using these technologies, Aeromexico can deliver a personalized retailing experience and generate new revenue streams, all with an eye toward meeting the heightened demands of today's traveler," said Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "Aeromexico's successful digital transformation strengthened the carrier's brand position in a very competitive domestic market. At the cornerstone of this e-commerce strategy has been intelligent retailing, a multi-channel distribution approach, and the use of industry standard fulfillment capabilities for rapid revenue recognition."

The carrier's technology partnership with Sabre has enabled Aeromexico to transform its airport, product and in-flight experiences, and helped deliver the seamless transfer of the carrier's best customers across partner and alliance networks globally. Additionally, Sabre and Aeromexico have aligned on business initiatives and innovation timelines to support the airline's goals and expectations.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 88 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 19 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 5 in Europe, 3 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 122 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to over 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Japan Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, Israel or Peru.

