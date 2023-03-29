Sabre and American Airlines set to go live with NDC content

American's NDC content will be accessible via Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider to the global travel industry, and American Airlines, today announced the availability of American's NDC offers through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS).

Starting on April 3, Sabre-connected travel buyers, agencies and developer partners will be able to shop, book, and service American's NDC content, including paid seats, through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the agency point-of-sale tool, Sabre Red 360, and the online booking tool, GetThere.

"We are committed to providing our customers with a modern, seamless retailing experience across all channels," said Thomas Rajan, vice president, global sales at American Airlines. "Through Sabre's network of travel retailers, we'll be able to provide our enhanced, rich NDC content to travelers worldwide. This will open new business opportunities to American as well as our travel retail partners, and deliver a better, more tailored experience to the customers we all serve."

Travel buyers connected to the Sabre GDS will be able to choose enhanced offers from American such as the Main Select and Flagship Business Plus fares, ancillary products and the lowest fares available in these channels. They will also have access to more descriptive information on American's flight offers as well as seat selection enabled in the booking path.

"We are excited to reach this milestone with American Airlines and look forward to our ongoing collaboration to provide travel buyers with the offers and services their travelers want," said Kathy Morgan, vice president, NDC and airline supply, Sabre Travel Solutions. "While it is still early days for NDC bookings, making this rich NDC content from the world's largest airline available in Sabre channels is an important step towards the maturing and scaling of NDC distribution."

