Sabre and ATPCO sign new agreement to power better retailing capabilities for airlines and richer air shopping experiences for travel agencies and consumers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and DULLES, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and ATPCO announced today a new long-term retailing agreement enabling Sabre to distribute ATPCO's Routehappy content to Sabre-connected travel agencies, online travel agencies and other travel buyers as well as airline IT customers. The new distribution scope includes Sabre's air shopping APIs and direct airline shopping and merchandising solutions, in addition to Sabre global distribution system (GDS).

Building upon the companies' existing partnership, the new agreement supports Sabre's omni-channel retailing and distribution strategy for traditional and NDC-enabled solutions. Integrating the content into Sabre's offer engines and agency points of sale will help airlines better sell their products, the way that they want, across all channels.

"Our expanded agreement with ATPCO further demonstrates Sabre's commitment to modernize the airline retailing experience for our customers through next generation retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities across channels," said Wade Jones, president of Sabre Travel Network. "This long-term agreement will allow us to enhance our leading air shopping solutions with ATPCO's Routehappy Rich Content today and in the future as the airline industry continues to evolve."

Additionally, Sabre will continue to support ATPCO's Next Generation Storefront™ (NGS) standard, which helps sales channels modernize the shopping experience for consumers. Sabre has been a key partner with ATPCO and other industry players to help develop and test a new, innovative approach to shopping based on NGS standards.

With this new agreement, ATPCO is now an authorized provider of airline rich content to Sabre, and Sabre is now an authorized distributor of Routehappy Rich Content. In addition to API access, ATPCO will also provide flat file access to Routehappy Rich Content to Sabre for the first time. This accelerates the rate at which Sabre can integrate Routehappy's descriptive and visual content across its applications including Sabre Red 360 and Sabre Dev Studio APIs and in airline direct channels.

"ATPCO's new long term retailing agreement with Sabre demonstrates the momentum of industry-wide transformation in flight shopping. Not long ago, Sabre introduced sweeping improvements to how travel agents shop for airline products with a new graphical interface and Routehappy Rich Content, representing important first steps in a journey of change for our industry," said Robert Albert, EVP Retailing at ATPCO (formerly Founder & CEO Routehappy.) "Now Sabre is committed to NDC, NGS™ and full integration of Routehappy Rich Content across its travel agency and airline applications. The tipping point for modernizing flight shopping at scale is finally here."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About ATPCO

ATPCO is the world's leading provider of pricing and retailing content, tools, and services to airlines, global distribution systems, travel agencies, and technology companies. With a focus on driving innovation, reducing complexity, and delivering network economics to the entire distribution ecosystem, ATPCO continues to develop new standards and technology solutions that are underpinned by its reliable airline pricing data that lies at the foundation of flight shopping. Owned by airlines, ATPCO content and standards ensure industry-wide consistency, including for NDC, NGS, and dynamic pricing. With its recent acquisition of Routehappy, its retailing solutions are also setting the standard by which airlines differentiate their products using compelling rich content, and which channel partners are using to create informative, next-gen shopping displays. For additional information, visit atpco.net .

