Sabre and CWT build on their long relationship to explore and deliver emerging technology solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and CWT are building upon their decades-long relationship, collaborating on a number of new strategic initiatives designed to enhance the traveler experience and help CWT meet its strategic business goals.

"Expanding our relationship with Sabre last year was the right decision for CWT as their commitment to delivery excellence and outstanding service is evident throughout our relationship," said Vince Chirico, senior vice president of global network & technology partners for CWT. "Building on our successes to date, we are turning our attention to exploring new approaches and solutions designed to advance forward both the industry and the experience of our travelers."

As a member of Sabre's Beyond NDC program and its NDC Customer Advisory Board, CWT leadership is helping to drive Sabre's effort to develop and deliver end-to-end NDC solutions to the marketplace. CWT is currently testing Sabre's new NDC-enabled APIs recently released with United Airlines. Sabre's advanced shopping API integrates and normalizes air content from all sources, including traditional, low cost carrier and NDC offers.

In addition, CWT is testing Sabre's new storefront solution that enables attribute-based comparison-shopping across multiple offers from different airlines. Powered by the latest evolution of Sabre's air shopping APIs, Sabre's solution allows for the display of multiple fares per itinerary, categorized by various attributes and then normalized for comparison shopping. This solution is designed to accelerate NDC capabilities by ensuring travel agencies and other third-party travel buyers can offer travelers the right offer at the right time.

"Sabre and CWT share a deep commitment to developing innovative new technology solutions and delivering those to the market quickly and at scale. It's one of the many reasons our partnership is so successful," said Andy Finkelstein, senior vice president for Sabre Travel Network. "Having customers like CWT who are willing to partner with us to solve some of the travel industry's toughest problems is important as we focus on delivering the next generation of retailing, distribution and fulfillment in order to meet the personalized demands of today's traveler."

To grow and support CWT's business, the two companies are also working together to plan and manage the implementation of Sabre Red 360, co-develop functionality deployed in CWT's mobile booking application – myCWT, and optimize further agent workflow based on in-depth time and motion studies conducted by Sabre.

