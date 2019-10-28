Sabre Announces New GDS Media Solutions for Hoteliers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, is enhancing the way hoteliers market to the travel agency community as part of its rollout of Content Services for Lodging.

Sabre will introduce a new GDS media solution for hoteliers that will help travel agents find more relevant hotel options based on travelers' personal preferences including the ability to search by city name, airport code, city code, points of interest, geo location, custom polygons and amenities. During the transition, which is expected to begin in mid to late 2020, both Hotel Spotlight and the new solution will be available to the Sabre GDS media customer base providing incremental value to our customers.

Additionally, Sabre is changing the sales and services channels for Hotel Spotlight in an effort to simplify the process for hotel customers. Beginning in January 2020, Sabre Hospitality Solutions will serve as the exclusive sales channel for Hotel Spotlight and its future iteration. As of July 1, 2020, Hospitality Solutions will be the only provider able to service Hotel Spotlight and its future iteration. Hoteliers looking to secure the benefits and visibility the Sabre GDS Media offerings provide should work with Sabre now to ensure their placement for the entirety of 2020 and beyond.

"The Sabre GDS is an incredibly valuable distribution and sales channel for suppliers looking to reach our global network of travel agencies and high value travelers, and Sabre Hotel Spotlight is an especially powerful and proven tool to help hoteliers drive conversions in the indirect channel," said Brian Jorgenson, senior vice president of product marketing – Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Consistent with our goal to help suppliers increase bookings across channels and to help agents offer more personalized service to travelers, Sabre is committed to continuing to develop and enhance its GDS media products in 2020 and beyond."

In today's world where consumers expect personalized retail experiences, it is more important than ever for hoteliers to effectively market their full offering to a global network of travel agents. Sabre GDS Media solutions provide hoteliers with a way to be more visible to agents searching for certain locations and amenities. In fact, a hotel using the current Sabre Hotel Spotlight is four times more likely to be booked by agents.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Media Contacts:

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Lyndsey Weaver

lyndsey.weaver@sabre.com

SABR-F

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

