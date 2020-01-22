Sabre announces plans with Accor to create the first unified technology platform for the global hospitality industry

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and PARIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations, today announced that they intend to create the first unified central reservation (CR) and property management (PM) platform for the global hospitality industry.

In collaboration with Accor, Sabre intends to develop a new full service property management capability and enrich its existing central reservation and limited service property management systems. These capabilities will combine within a new unified cloud-native, highly-flexible platform that will be built for and available to hoteliers across all property classes and geographic regions.

In this context, Accor would be Sabre's newest enterprise hospitality customer, adopting Sabre's industry-leading SynXis Central Reservation System and, ultimately, the new global technology platform for all its hospitality brands and geographies.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Accor and look forward to redefining the guest experience together. We know our customers have historically had limited options in this area, and we are taking the lead to deliver the solutions that hoteliers have repeatedly told us they both want and need," said Sean Menke, president and CEO of Sabre Corporation. "Once developed, this offering will power a new generation of retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that will enable hotels to drive revenue growth beyond traditional sources and offer unique personalized services to their guests around the world."

With a diverse portfolio of brands from luxury to economy and over 50 years of experience in the industry, Accor offers a unique perspective on what guests want and hotels need.

"Sabre shares our vision of a future where hoteliers are able to offer guests an unforgettable, personalized experience that goes beyond simply being a place or service," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO for Accor. "Partners like Sabre are essential to helping us effectively leverage existing and new technology to further accelerate our net supply growth and lower costs for our hotel owners as well as for the Group."

This initiative underscores Accor's long-term strategy and global ambition to invest in technological innovations to assure operational excellence, efficiency, savings and agility to their owners.

"For Accor, the new technology will bring an opportunity to further and significantly enhance the Group's core business activities including hotel distribution, guest recognition and owner relationships," said Gilles de Richemond, Chief Information Officer, Accor.

"We expect that the unified CR/PM platform will allow Sabre to better meet the needs of enterprise hoteliers and will significantly increase the company's ability to grow its footprint in the global enterprise hotel segment," shared Justin Ricketts, President, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Sabre's vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel relies on its technology strategy and bold investments for the future."

Today's announcement demonstrates Sabre's commitment to help hoteliers operate more efficiently, increase revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences, further positioning Sabre as the platform at the center of the business of travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivaled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world.

ALL, Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences bringing value to everyday life inventing a completely new aspirational way to live limitless.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFF) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements about trends, future events, uncertainties and our plans and expectations of what may happen in the future. Any statements that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "plan," "will," "intend," "vision," "future," "can," "commitment," "help," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Sabre's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the development and implementation of the items described in this release, the financial and business results of these items, the effects of any litigation and regulatory reviews and investigations, dependency on transaction volumes in the global travel industry, particularly air travel transaction volumes, including from airlines' insolvency, suspension of service or aircraft groundings, travel suppliers' usage of alternative distribution models, exposure to pricing pressure in the Travel Network business, changes affecting travel supplier customers, maintenance of the integrity of our systems and infrastructure and the effect of any security breaches, failure to adapt to technological advancements, competition in the travel distribution market and solutions markets, implementation of software solutions, reliance on third parties to provide information technology services, the finalization, implementation and effects of agreements, including any agreements contemplated by this release, dependence on establishing, maintaining and renewing contracts with customers and other counterparties and collecting amounts due to us under these agreements, dependence on relationships with travel buyers, our collection, processing, storage, use and transmission of personal data and risks associated with PCI compliance, our ability to recruit, train and retain employees, including our key executive officers and technical employees, adverse global and regional economic and political conditions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in countries or regions with traditionally high levels of exports to China or that have commodities-based economies and the effect of "Brexit" and uncertainty due to related negotiations, risks arising from global operations, reliance on the value of our brands, failure to comply with regulations, use of third-party distributor partners, the effects of the implementation of new accounting standards, and tax-related matters, including the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results of operations is included in the "Risk Factors" section in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019, in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2019 and in our other filings with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, plans, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, Sabre undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

