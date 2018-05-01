Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology

AWS cloud capabilities are a key component of Sabre's initiative to reimagine the business of travel and lead an industry evolution of the future of retailing, distribution and fulfillment through innovative technology. Sabre will leverage AWS as an important part of its goal to accelerate migration to the cloud as the company's primary technology platform.

"We set out to find not just a cloud vendor, but to establish a strategic relationship with an industry leader to help drive and complete our transition to a cloud-first infrastructure," said Joe DiFonzo, chief information officer of Sabre. "Moving our services to the cloud is an essential decision for our business and for our customers. By working with AWS, we can accelerate the evolution of our next-generation microservices-enabled technology platform at the center of the business of travel."

Sabre's multifaceted cloud strategy is designed to offer greater localization for customers around the world, and bringing Sabre products closer to customers will reduce latency and further improve leading application response times for Sabre customers.

Sabre customers will benefit from its migration to the cloud through the enhanced stability and world-class security inherent in a distributed cloud model, while AWS can distribute Sabre application workloads across multiple data centers with dynamic routing in a continuous-availability model. In addition to performance improvements, Sabre's migration to the cloud is expected to bring significant savings in annual technology operating expenses.

As part of the strategic relationship between the two companies, AWS will also provide professional services and training to ensure the program's success.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

