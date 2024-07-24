Sabre Becomes First GDS to Offer NDC Content from Hawaiian Airlines

Travel agencies can book both NDC and traditional ATPCO/EDIFACT content through the Sabre global distribution system (GDS)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii's largest and longest-serving carrier, today announced the availability of Hawaiian's NDC content in the Sabre travel marketplace, making Sabre the first GDS to offer the carrier's NDC content.

Hawaiian's HA Connect™ NDC content in the Sabre GDS enables hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies and travel buyers to have even richer access to the carrier's broad range of products and offers. Sabre-connected agencies can now access Hawaiian's HA Connect™ and traditional ATPCO/EDIFACT content in 32 markets through the Sabre travel marketplace. Travel agents are able to shop, book, and manage Hawaiian Airlines' NDC offers through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, agency point-of-sale solution, Sabre Red 360, and corporate booking tool, GetThere . The airline plans to activate additional markets over time.

"We are pleased to have Sabre and its partners distribute our HA Connect™ content, which broadens access to our unique offers and products and will greatly enhance the booking experience for travelers," said Brent Overbeek, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Hawaiian Airlines.

Sabre powers a constantly expanding marketplace of travel content. Through its network of agencies and corporations worldwide, Sabre enables airlines to market fares and offers in a highly efficient way. Sabre's marketplace includes travel content from more than 400 airlines, 2M+ lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental, and cruise providers.

"By activating NDC through Sabre, travel sellers help maintain their competitive edge by maximizing access to Hawaiian Airlines' content. We are proud to partner with an airline, like Hawaiian, that is committed to advancing travel retailing with more memorable experiences for travelers," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President of Product Management, Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions.

Hawaiian will leverage NDC to enhance the passenger travel experience across its indirect channels. The airline will expand these new functionalities not only through its direct-connect channels, but with partners, like Sabre. Thousands of Sabre-connected agencies are already using NDC in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

