Sabre continues to drive innovation for airlines, announcing several new imaginative solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, continues to drive innovation in the airline space through the addition of multiple new capabilities, most notably within the Sabre Operations Platform and the Sabre Commercial Platform, the industry's first solution to offer end-to-end personalized retailing. These additions further empower airlines to successfully retail, distribute and fulfil across all customer touchpoints.

"One year ago, we announced our plans for the Sabre Commercial Platform," said Cem Tanyel, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "In the months since, we've not only brought that initial vision to life, we've also launched many new solutions, like Fares Optimizer and Digital Workspace, with more on the way this year. As we leverage emerging technologies to create intelligent solutions, Sabre is proud to lead the charge in game-changing innovation that enables airlines to better meet their customers' shifting expectations, while simultaneously enabling airlines to increase revenue."

This week at Sabre's premier customer event in Las Vegas, the Sabre Technology Exchange (STX), Tanyel, alongside Sabre SVP of Commercial Solutions Rodrigo Celis, highlighted several of these solutions, including the new Schedule Exchange solution and refreshed IROPS (Irregular Operations) Reaccommodation solution.

As Sabre builds out its' vision for end-to-end dynamic scheduling, Schedule Exchange lays the foundation. This solution offers a more sophisticated way to manage schedule publication and distribution, helping an airline to minimize costly passenger disruptions and creating an improved customer experience.

The refreshed IROPS Reaccommodation product features a redesigned, intelligent interface and enhanced algorithm that make it easier than ever for airlines to improve their response to flight delays, cancelations and other irregular operations events. Connecting the Sabre Commercial Platform and the Sabre Operations Platform, IROPS Reaccommodation determines the best solution for disruptions based on airlines' business rules and traveler details, and then automatically rebooks passengers. The refreshed product is two times faster and offers even better solution quality for extremely large disruptions.

Also at STX this week, Sabre SVP of Operations Solutions Cam Kenyon announced and previewed several examples of innovation within the Sabre Operations Platform, including web-based and mobile Crew Access, Crew Planner and Operations Mobile.

Crew Access will enable crew members, for example, to swap or trade their duties with other crew members directly, or via a crew trade board, on their mobile devices. By giving crew members greater flexibility in managing their own schedules, Crew Access will continue to increase their satisfaction, with a direct impact on passenger experience and brand promise delivery.

The newly announced Crew Planner brings Sabre's leading crew optimization technology directly into its next-generation crew ecosystem. With continued investment in its crew optimization technology, Sabre enables increased productivity and crew satisfaction while maintaining high safety standards.

Operations Mobile arms frontline airline employees with key, real-time operational information to better serve passengers. It enables situational awareness beyond the operation control center and has a contextual design to support desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

More new solutions and enhancements are on the way as a part of additional 2019 releases to both the Sabre Commercial Platform and Operations Platform.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Media Contact:

Cassidy Smith

Cassidy.Smith@sabre.com

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

