Sabre declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

Sabre Corporation

16:15 ET

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2018.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Contacts:




Media

Investors

Tim Enstice

Barry Sievert

+1-682-605-6162

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

tim.enstice@sabre.com



 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-declares-quarterly-dividend-300653843.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Also from this source

May 22, 2018, 07:00 ET LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre's passenger...

May 17, 2018, 08:00 ET Sabre to participate in Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sabre declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

Sabre Corporation

16:15 ET