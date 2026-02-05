Sabre solves look-to-book constraints with Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping, delivering real-time results in under half-a-second with 95% alignment to live airline offers

Powered by SabreMosaic™, the AI‑driven solution unifies EDIFACT, NDC, LCC and private content through continuous offer validation and intelligent live‑vs‑cache decisioning, eliminating fragmentation and ensuring travelers see offers they can actually book.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced SabreMosaic™ Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping, a new AI‑powered solution that unifies traditional (EDIFACT), NDC, LCC, and agency private content through a set of agentic-friendly APIs supported by a scalable, predictive cache that provides industry-leading response times. The solution is designed to help agencies serve travelers faster with accurate, bookable results while controlling the operational cost and risk associated with high‑volume flight shopping.

Unlike solutions that rely solely on live airline polling or static caches, Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping uses Sabre IQ™ predictive algorithms to decide when to poll live and when to return validated results from the cache, ensuring agencies see accurate, bookable offers without driving up look-to-book (L2B) ratios or exposing travellers to outdated fares. In measured deployments, agencies have seen up to a 28% reduction in L2B ratios, up to 95% accuracy versus live polling, and sub‑second – under 500 milliseconds – performance for traditional flight content.

"As agencies grapple with fragmented air content and rising traffic costs, our goal is to deliver bookable offers at scale," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Sabre. "Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping pairs smart AI decisioning with continuous offer validation so agencies can reduce look‑to‑book ratios, protect against airline penalties, and convert more shoppers without hand‑tuning rules or stitching together multiple systems."

These advancements unlock critical improvements across shopping performance, operational efficiency, and developer productivity:

One solution for every air source: Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping gives developers a single, consistent framework to work with – no more juggling different logic, timeout rules, or failover processes for each content source. By standardizing how results are structured and delivered, it streamlines key workflows like sorting, ranking, and personalization. The result: faster development, less costly maintenance, and a unified experience across airlines and content types, not limited to NDC.

Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping gives developers a single, consistent framework to work with – no more juggling different logic, timeout rules, or failover processes for each content source. By standardizing how results are structured and delivered, it streamlines key workflows like sorting, ranking, and personalization. The result: faster development, less costly maintenance, and a unified experience across airlines and content types, not limited to NDC. Speed that converts: Designed to stay steady under pressure, the solution keeps performance strong even when supplier response times fluctuate. Its smart fallback logic ensures agencies continue to receive reliable, relevant offers during high‑traffic moments, irregular operations, or big promotional periods, helping protect conversion and avoid disruptions.

Designed to stay steady under pressure, the solution keeps performance strong even when supplier response times fluctuate. Its smart fallback logic ensures agencies continue to receive reliable, relevant offers during high‑traffic moments, irregular operations, or big promotional periods, helping protect conversion and avoid disruptions. Greater efficiency and control for sellers: By reducing exceptions and minimizing discrepancies between displayed and final offers, the solution cuts down on failed bookings, manual fare checks, and re‑shopping cycles. Agencies benefit from cleaner downstream data, improved agent productivity, lighter call‑center volumes, and a more predictable shopping experience across markets and seasons.

Customer momentum

As a pilot partner, Wego has reported significantly faster flight search performance using Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping, alongside improved efficiency and accuracy.

"We started co-developing with Sabre 24 months ago, anticipating agentic flight shopping where look-to-book ratios increase asymptotically", said Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder, Wego, "Sabre's multi-source solution brings GDS, NDC, and LCC content into a single data cube—pre-generated offers at sub-second response times, cost-effectively at scale. It's core to making Wego the travel app for the discerning AI."

Cache-powered Intelligent Shopping is part of the SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace, Sabre's modular platform for multi‑source retailing that brings together distribution, intelligence, and agentic‑friendly APIs to help travel brands modernize the shopping experience and accelerate growth.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a broad spectrum of travel businesses including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that enable its clients to operate more efficiently, generate revenue and offer personalised travel experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in over 160 countries. http://www.sabre.com

