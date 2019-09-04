Sabre experts to share latest insights on airline digital transformation at World Aviation Festival

LONDON and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, is a Gold Sponsor of the 2019 World Aviation Festival. Sabre leaders will take the stage at the event this week to discuss recent developments in airline retailing, distribution and fulfillment. One of the largest annual aviation shows, the World Aviation Festival brings together major airlines, airports and travel technology companies, offering an open exchange platform to drive the industry forward. The event is set to take place September 4 - 6, at the Business Design Centre in London.

Digitalization is an important topic in the travel and aviation industry. During the Aviation IT track, Yousif Yousif, Head of Commercial Systems, Etihad Airways will join Rodrigo Celis, Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions, Sabre to discuss Etihad's vision for digital transformation. They will highlight the Sabre and Etihad partnership as well as Etihad's commitment to continued innovation that delivers superior guest experiences. The Sabre - Etihad keynote is scheduled for September 5, at 15:10.

"The process of developing and implementing new technology is complex and requires an innovative partner. Sabre has offered both high quality technological solutions and rapid innovation, and this is what drives sustainable results. It's not about creating one-off solutions together but building cutting-edge technology that benefits the wider airline community," said Yousif.

"We are most proud to have built a strong and longstanding relationship with Etihad Airways. Recently, we partnered to design a new Etihad Airways branded website using our Digital Experience solution. This has further proven the flexibility of the Sabre Commercial Platform to deliver a consistent experience across all channels throughout the travel journey. Through the website, Etihad will be able to deliver personalized offers with ancillary services and encourage their guests to self-service their itineraries," said Rodrigo Celis.

In addition, on September 5, during the Technology & Strategy roundtables, Michael Reyes, Senior Director, Offer Management Solutions, Sabre will discuss how the flexible, open and intelligent Sabre Commercial Platform enables personalized offers, consistent omni-channel experiences and seamless fulfillment.

To find out more about the flexible, open, and intelligent solutions within the Sabre Commercial Platform, join us at booth # 64 during World Aviation Festival. Sabre booth # 64 will be available to conference attendees on Wednesday, September 4, 8:00 a.m. – 18:00. Exhibition visitors and conference attendees are welcome to visit on Thursday, September 5, 9:30 – 16:00 and Friday, September 6, 9:00 – 15:00.

