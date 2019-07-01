Sabre GetThere and Rocketrip deliver industry-first integration for improved adoption and enhanced experience for business travelers

NEW YORK and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre's GetThere and Rocketrip have announced plans for a first-ever, fully integrated solution, providing GetThere customers with out-of-the-box access to Rocketrip without the need to deploy any new technology to employees.

With their collaboration, the two companies will elevate the business traveler's experience while helping travel, finance, and HR teams meet their business goals. By leveraging the Rocketrip reward platform, GetThere customers will be able to motivate and reward employees who go above and beyond to save money on flights, hotels, trains and rental cars. Rocketrip consistently saves its customers 20-30% on travel costs.

"GetThere is an essential tool in Sabre's corporate solutions portfolio, and given Rocketrip's track record of success in the enterprise space, we're thrilled to integrate their solution into GetThere," said Andy Finkelstein, senior vice president of global accounts at Sabre Travel Network. "By making Rocketrip more accessible to GetThere customers, Sabre is able to offer a powerful tool that engages employees and improves traveler satisfaction while reducing overall client spend."

In today's workplace, a company's travel program has a massive impact on its bottom line as well as on its culture, hiring and retention. Sabre and Rocketrip have a shared goal of improving the business travel experience for employees by rewarding their cost-saving behavior and allowing employees to reinvest their savings toward what matters most to them: a family vacation, a child's tuition, a home remodel and more.

"This is the next step in deepening our partnership integration with GetThere and ensuring that Rocketrip's value is readily accessible to GetThere customers, regardless of the travel management company they currently employ. There's a lot more to come," said Dan Ruch, CEO at Rocketrip. "We are very excited to offer GetThere customers a new, more streamlined pathway to access Rocketrip that we haven't previously made available through our other partners."

The solution is planned for commercial release later this year.

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip helps build great company cultures by rewarding employees for making extraordinary decisions when they travel for business. The platform produces a Price to Beat when employees shop for itineraries, then rewards them by letting them keep half of the savings. Clients include ServiceNow, Feld Entertainment, and Twitter.

Founded in 2013 and Headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.rocketrip.com.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Media Contacts:

Heidi Castle

Sabre

heidi.castle@sabre.com

682-605-4290

Steve Zucker

Rocketrip

steve.zucker@rocketrip.com

646-880-4934

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

